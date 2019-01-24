Upcoming Houston Food Events: Truffle Masters Returns

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:

The fifth annual Truffle Masters will take place at The Revaire, 7122 Old Katy, on Monday, January 28 from 7 to 10 p.m. Benefiting Second Servings, the event brings together top local chefs to compete in a culinary throwdown, creating the most mouthwatering dishes using DR Delicacy’s aromatic and flavorful black truffles. This year’s competing chefs include Manabu Horiuchi of Kata Robata, Aliesha Jones of Yauatcha, Luis Roger of MAD and BCN Taste & Tradition, and Teddy Lopez of Killen’s STQ, among others. Tickets are $195 for general admission and $295 for VIP (with one hour early entry at 6 p.m).

The all-female bartending competition Speed Rack is back for its eighth swing around the United States making its way to Houston on Monday, January 28 at the Houston Event Venue, 3118 Harrisburg. The boozy battle royale and regional smackdown will see 20-plus of the region's best bartenders shake and stir like never before as they vie for one of the eight positions that will move on to nationals, which will be held in Chicago next May. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door, and the price includes plenty of punch provided by the event’s sponsors and bites from local eateries. Doors open at 6 p.m.

On Tuesday, January 29, La Calle Tacos and “La Cantina”, by La Calle, 909 Franklin, will be revealing how many tacos have been sold since opening, with a real-time “taco counter” launching at 8 p.m. Guests can win 1,000 tacos by guessing what that number will be when the counter is officially launched. To enter, guess the number (it's on the six figures right now) and post it on the discussion of the event on Facebook, then “tag” a friend next to it. People can enter as many guesses as they want given that they tag a different person next to each guess. If no one guesses the exact number, the closest number will win 200 tacos.

On Sunday, February 3, Poitín, 2313 Edwards, will be throwing a Super Bowl LIII Watch Party, featuring a “Pigskin on the Patio” Carolina-style pig roast. The special menu will feature a Carolina style pig roast ($9 per half-pound), plus sides ($5 each) including collard greens, potato salad, coleslaw, miso mac and cheese, baked beans and sweet tea ($3). There will also be Social Sundays specials like the Brunch and Roast special that feeds four, as well as the Bar Snacks menu.

Get inspired as The Dunlavy transforms its chandelier-lit space for a wedding showcase. Photo by Mai Pham

The Dunlavy, 3422 Allen, is throwing a Chandelier-Lit Wedding Showcase on Wednesday, February 6 from 5 to 8 p.m. Guests can get inspired for their upcoming weddings, with bites from the culinary team, wines and cocktails, and a lineup of wedding vendors from around the city, from florists, photographers and entertainers to calligraphers and wedding cake shops. Tickets are $25 per person and include a complimentary wine, cocktails, passed bites, food stations, entry into door prize drawings and swag bags.