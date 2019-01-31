Upcoming Houston Food Events: Epic Pig Throwdown Cochon555 Returns

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:

Yauatcha, 5045 Westheimer, will celebrate Year of the Pig — the 12th and final position in the Chinese zodiac — with a full month of Chinese New Year festivities, starting with a special menu available now through Monday, February 25. The celebratory menu begins with a dim sum selection featuring a variety of dumplings, crispy monkfish, and house-made prawn tofu; followed by main selections from steamed freshwater prawn to Peking-style pulled pork. Yauatcha’s in-house patisserie will also present a Mandarin Matcha Choux to end things on a sweet note. The $78 per person prix-fixe is available for parties of two or more, or guests can opt for a la carte versions of the restaurant’s special CNY menu selections. As an added treat, the dim sum teahouse will honor the festive tradition of lion dancing with a live performance while guests dine on Saturday, February 2 at 6:30 and 8:30 p.m., and again on Tuesday, February 5 — the actual day of Chinese New Year — at 8 p.m. Guests can also pick up a box of handcrafted red macarons decorated with the mark of the honorable Pig.

Now through Fat Tuesday (March 5), Bernie’s Burger Bus, 5407 Bellaire, 2643 Commercial Center, 2200 Yale, is offering homemade King Cakes, complete with icing and festive sanding sugar in three flavors: classic cinnamon ($30), cream cheese ($35) and pecan praline ($40). Keep the good times rolling and order by 9 p.m. on Tuesday to pick up at your nearest restaurant location after 2 p.m. that Thursday.

As surveys found that an estimated 13.9 million employees called in sick the Monday after Super Bowl LII, Jack in the Box is coining the Monday after Super Bowl as “Super Jack’d Monday.” The eatery has partnered with DoorDash to offer the Super Jack’d Monday Box, which will only be available on Monday, February 4, while supplies last. Items include a mixture of Jack favorites in one box: two tacos, ten chicken nuggets, one egg roll, small seasoned curly fries and a small drink. Pre-orders of the Super Jack’d Monday Box, exclusively via DoorDash, will begin on Thursday, January, and Jack in the Box is giving away the first 100 pre-ordered Super Jack’d Monday Boxes for free. The Super Jack’d Monday Box will also be available system-wide on Monday, February 4, while supplies last.

The Italian Cultural & Community Center, 1101 Milford, will host a wine tasting on Friday, February 8 at 7 p.m., continuing its Come Wine with Us wine tasting series. The tasting will take guests on a guided tour of highly rated Italian producers awarded the “tre biccheri”, the highest rating from Gambero Rosso. Tickets are $60 for ICCC members and $65 for non-members. Reservations can be made at Eventbrite or by calling 713-524-4222 ext. 7.

Urban Harvest will host its annual Fruit Tree Sale on Saturday, February 9, at its new location at Sawyer Yards, 2101 Winter, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The largest single-day fruit tree sale in the country, the event will feature over 100 varieties of fruit trees that are suited to the climate and soils of the greater Houston area.

The 13th annual Rory Miggins Irish Music Festival & Stew Cook-Off will be on Saturday, February 9 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Lucky’s Pub, 801 St. Emanuel. The family-friendly event will see cook-off teams competing in number of categories, alongside bagpipers, live music, Irish dancers, face-painters, vendors and more. There is a $10 entry fee at the door (free for children under 12) and the event is rain or shine. All proceeds benefit the 60th Annual Houston St. Patrick’s parade, taking place on Saturday, March 16.

On Saturday, February 9, Le Colonial, 4444 Westheimer, will host the Soaring Phoenix Dragon and Lion Dance Association in celebration of Lunar New Year. Celebrating the Year of the Pig, festivities will begin during dinner at 6 p.m.

The epic nose-to-tail culinary event Cochon555 will return to Houston on Sunday, February 17, held at the Four Seasons Hotel Houston, 1300 Lamar, at 5 p.m. Dedicated to supporting family farmers and educating buyers about the agricultural importance of eating heritage breed pigs (some of which are on critical watch lists), the event will feature five local chefs, each presenting a tasting menu featuring one whole heritage breed pig. Tickets are $130 for general admission and include tastes of extravagant culinary creations, endless rounds of beverages, and a vote for your favorite bite of the day. VIP tickets are $200 and include an extra hour (4 p.m. entry) to enjoy the event without lines, plus special dishes, bourbon from the Punch King competition and reserve wines.