Upcoming Houston Food Events: Suck Down Mudbugs on the Patio at La Lucha

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:
On Saturdays and Sundays from February until the end of crawfish, chef Bobby Matos and his team will be serving “craydaddies,” available from noon until the day’s supply runs out, at La Lucha, 1801 North Shepherd. The crawfish will be available at market pricing with a minimum three-pound order and served with corn and potatoes. Sauces available for 50 cents each and bibs and table liners will be placed out on the patio for those messy fingers.
The Bourbon Takeover of Texas, a culinary showcase leading up to the Bourbon Brawl, will take place at more than 50 distinguished bars and restaurants across the state from Monday, February 25 through Saturday, March 2. Participating Houston restaurants and bars include Bosscat Kitchen & Libations, Goodnight Charlie’s, Whiskey Cake Baybrook and Katy, Worcester’s Annex at Heights Bier Garten, Morton’s Steakhouse Downtown, Pinkerton’s BBQ, Ready Room, Wicklow Heights and Willie G’s Seafood. Each will incorporate Garrison Brothers 2019 vintage, Small Batch bourbon into unique, limited-time cocktail and culinary specials.
On Thursday, February 28, Bistro Provence, 13616 Memorial, will join Houston’s French Country Wines to host a four-course Domaine du Grangeon wine dinner with the vineyard’s Christophe Reynouard attending. The dinner will pair four superb wines, including a 2014 Domaine du Grangeon Chatus, with a four-course French Provence menu for $58 per person, plus tax and gratuity. Call 713-827-8008 or visit bistro_provence@sbcglobal.net for reservations.
Saint Arnold Brewing Company, 2000 Lyons, will host its second annual Mardi Gras Ball on Saturday, March 2 from 6 to 9 p.m. Guests can expect entertainment by the Bayou City Brass Band, Saint A brews and a brunch with eats from mini muffulettas and shrimp and andouille jambalaya to blackened chicken wings and King Cake. Mardi Gras costumes, tuxedos and gowns are all encouraged. Tickets are $50 person and include the buffet, beer for the evening, a special color changing Hurricane cup and custom Saint Arnold Mardi Gras beads to take home.
Whiskey fans are invited to join Jameson and local Houston tastemakers at the Jameson Love Thy Neighborhood Block Party on Sunday, March 3 at 8th Wonder Brewery, 2202 Dallas, from 3 to 7 p.m. The afternoon will feature local bites, specialty cocktails, beer from local brewery partners and special performances from Jameson music artists. Tickets start at $40 (get 25 percent off with the promo code: KETCHUMFRIENDS) and include samples of Jameson cocktails from local bartenders, craft beer tastings, food, live performances and access to education sessions.
On Wednesday, March 6, guests are invited to a five-course Marchesi Incisa Della Rocchette Wine Dinner at Lucienne in Hotel Alessandra, 1070 Dallas. Enjoy the wines from Piedmont, Italy alongside dishes such as truffle tagliatelle, venison with Valrhona chocolate sauce and vanilla sponge cake with berries and pastry cream. Cost is $110 per person and the dinner begins with a reception at 7 p.m. Call 713-242-8540.
