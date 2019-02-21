Upcoming Houston Food Events: Suck Down Mudbugs on the Patio at La Lucha

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:

On Saturdays and Sundays from February until the end of crawfish, chef Bobby Matos and his team will be serving “craydaddies,” available from noon until the day’s supply runs out, at La Lucha, 1801 North Shepherd. The crawfish will be available at market pricing with a minimum three-pound order and served with corn and potatoes. Sauces available for 50 cents each and bibs and table liners will be placed out on the patio for those messy fingers.