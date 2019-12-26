Upcoming Houston Food Events: Calling All Teams for the Saint Arnold One Pot Showdown (Week of 12/26)

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:

Chef Sunil Srivastava has created a “Winter Flavors of India” tasting menu at Verandah Progressive Indian Restaurant, 3300 Kirby. The seven-course feast offers foods that are commonly found when the weather cools in India’s vast regions, from plump quail and autumn lamb to lettuces and forest mushrooms. Priced at $85 per person ($150 with wines), the Winter Flavors of India tasting menu is in addition to other tasting menus and can be custom-created on request.

Goodnight Charlie’s, 2531 Kuester, is boot-stompin’ and rockin’ one last time in 2019, ringing in the new year with a New Year’s Eve party featuring Jarrod Street and the Hired Guns on Tuesday, December 31. Hit the dance floor for a mixture of classic Texas country rockabilly and Americana and enjoy an on stage celebration that will include a champagne toast for all revelers at midnight. To secure a booth, contact Jennifer Caldwell at jennifer@goodnighthospitality.com (a $300 booth for six people includes a bottle of Ruinart Blanc de Blanc Champagne and 12 assorted tacos; a $50 table for two includes a bottle of June’s Rosé and six assorted tacos.

If you’re looking for more of a wine and dine type evening, check out our 2019 New Year’s Eve Dining Guide, which covers the best celebratory NYE meals.

On Wednesday, January 1, La Calle, 909 Franklin, is bringing back its All-You-Can-Eat Menudo, Birria & Pozole New Year's Day celebration. Head here for unlimited eats ($15.99 for the trio) and a selection of boozy drinks, from Caguama Michelada to Mexican beer. Did we mention our New Year’s Dining Guide covers next-day brunches, too? Check it out for more post-holiday fun.

The first Friday of the Month means it’s Lobster Friday at Bernie's Burger Bus, 5407 Bellaire, 2643 Commercial Center, 2200 Yale, 6324 Highway 6. On Friday, January 3, pop into your nearest location and grub on lobster rolls and lobster and butter-poached lobster topped and lobster gravy-smothered poutine. In addition to the classic Maine-style, lobster roll varieties include the Texas-Style Lobster Roll (dressed up with house pickled jalapeño and crispy bacon); and the Hot Lobster Roll, featuring the bare essentials (warm, butter-poached lobster, crisp lettuce and a top-loaded, butter-toasted bun).

Register for the One Pot Showdown now if you think you have what it takes to compete. Photo by Chuck Cook

The Saint Arnold One Pot Showdown, which tasks competitors with creating the best one pot dish using Saint Arnold beer, has announced its date for 2020. The known-to-sell out event will be held on Saturday, January 26 at Saint Arnold Brewery, 2000 Lyons. Saint A is calling for teams to register, but be sure to stay tuned for further details.

Revival Market, 550 Heights, will host its next Butchery Demo on Monday, January 27, with co-owner Morgan Weber and Night Heron executive chef Jonathan Pittman leading the discussion and demonstration beginning at 5:30 p.m. The duo will showcase how to break down a whole hog, and heavy bites, highlighting different ways to prepare pork, will be passed and stationary throughout the event (with plenty of beer and wine to accompany it, of course). There are only 25 seats available for the class ($125 per person), so act fact if you want to snag one.

Email layne@revivalmarket.com to reserve a spot.