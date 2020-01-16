Upcoming Houston Food Events: One Fifth Brings Back Old Favorites As It Turns Three

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:

On Tuesday, January 21, chef Ryan Stewart and his team at Peli Peli Woodlands, 1201 Lake Woodlands, will prepare a South African-inspired four-course menu to pair with sips from Texas Whisky favorite, Balcones Distillery. The special dinner runs from 7 to 9 p.m. for $99 per person; and there are only 50 seats available. Email tracym@pelipeli.com to reserve a seat.

Superica, 1801 North Shepherd, is hosting a Texas Ta”que”ro takeover with local pitmasters from Roegels BBQ, Truth BBQ and Blood Bros BBQ. Each barbecue spot will create a specialty taco that will be added to Superica’s menu for one night only, with 150 tacos prepared each night, available for $4 each. First up, Roegels BBQ will show the taco love with a whole hog taco on Wednesday, January 22. Fans can look forward to Truth BBQ’s brisket taco on Wednesday, February 26 and Blood Bros BBQ taco on Wednesday, March 25.

Saturday, January 25 marks the Chinese New Year, and Phat Eatery, 23119 Colonial Parkway, is hosting a weekend-long celebration, offering four seatings of eight-course meals and Lion Dance performances. The feast will feature traditional Chinese New Year dishes such as the interactive Yu Sheng, or Prosperity Toss, a traditional Malaysian dish symbolizing abundance, as well as chef specialties like chargrilled, honey-glazed char siu Berkshire pork and barbecued stingray in banana leaf. Seatings are booking up fast, with openings for lunch at 11 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday and dinner at 5 p.m. on Saturday (Sunday dinner is fully booked). Cost is $38 per person ($18 for children’s option).

Le Colonial, 4444 Westheimer, will celebrate the Lunar New Year with a full dining experience, complete with a dragon dancing performance and special menu featuring an assortment of celebratory amusements, on Saturday, January 25 at 6 p.m.

EXPAND Is it even the Super Bowl if you don't have wings? Photo by Melissa Skorpil

Pluckers Wing Bar is gearing up for the 2020 Super Bowl weekend; The hot wing haven will be taking pre-orders and offering in-store dining reservations at all Texas locations beginning Sunday, January 26. Reservations will be available for $10 per seat, and guests must reserve the entire table by calling their desired location - these will be taken on a first-come, first-served basis.

The team at UB Preserv, 1609 Westheimer, invites guests to celebrate the Year of the Rat through food, drink and good fortune, offering a Lunar New Year Brunch on Sunday, January 26 ($38 per person); and a Lunar New Year Dinner on Tuesday, January 28 ($58 per person). Expect things like crab canyon dip, Taiwanese rice rolls, smoked meat chow fun and more. Reservations can be made via Resy.

The Saint Arnold One Pot Showdown, which tasks competitors with creating the best one pot dish using Saint Arnold beer, is coming up on Sunday, January 26 at Saint Arnold Brewery, 2000 Lyons. From 1 to 4 p.m., guests can enjoy samplings as competitors face off in the event that’s “one part chili cookoff, one part stew stampede, one part gumbo gauntlet and ten parts Saint Arnold goodness.” Tickets (known to sell out) are $40 per person.

The sixth annual Truffle Masters will take place at the C. Baldwin Hotel, 400 Dallas, on Monday, January 27 from 7 to 10 p.m. Benefiting Second Servings, the event brings together top local chefs from to compete in a culinary throwdown, creating dishes using DR Delicacy’s aromatic and flavorful black truffles. This year’s competing chefs include Alex Padilla, Austin Simmons, Bobby Matos, Hilda Ysusi and Kiran Verma, among others. Tickets are $195 for general admission and $295 for VIP (with one-hour early entry at 6 p.m).

One Fifth Houston, 1658 Westheimer, is turning three, and it’s celebrating with a special dinner featuring some of its favorite dishes from the past and present, offering tastes from all four concepts: Steak, Romance Languages, Mediterranean and Gulf Coast.. Guests can look forward to dishes from duck heart bolognese and hummus, and all dishes will be served family style. The dinner will be held on Wednesday, January 29 and cost is $100 per person. Reservations can be made via Resy.