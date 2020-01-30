Upcoming Houston Food Events: The 8th Annual Houston Barbecue Festival Announces a Date

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:
Rainbow Lodge, 2011 Ella, will host its next monthly wine tasting on Wednesday, February 12, featuring the wines of Mexico. The “sip and stroll” style tasting will run from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., with four wine tastes and four bites for $38 when booked online in advance.
French Country Wines, 2433 Bartlett, continues its monthly wine class series on Friday, February 7 from 7 to 9 p.m. Instructor Charelle Grant will prep you for Valentine’s Day with the focus is on dessert wines and Cremant, the refreshing sparkling wine produced in certain areas of France. Admission is $48, including five wines for tasting and pairings. Those attending the class will also receive a 10-percent discount off the purchase price of any of the wines discussed. Reservations are required as seating is limited. Call 713-993-9500 for information.
Cacao & Cardamom, 5000 Westheimer, and Camerata are teaming up for a Chocolate & Champagne Tasting on Thursday, February 13 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Chocolatier Annie Rupani will lead guets through the chocolate-making process while Camerata wine director Chris Poldoian discusses the different styles of sparkling wine, from Champagne to pétillant-naturel to Lambrusco. Guests will take five different single-origins chocolates as well as some of C&C’s signature chocolate pieces. Tickets are $65. Cacao & Cardamom will also be hosting A Date with Chocolate chocolate-making class on Friday, February 14 (6:30 p.m.) and Saturday, February 15 (4 p.m.) for $199/ticket.
Saint Arnold Brewery, 2000 Lyons, is hosting a Beer & Cheese Tasting with Houston Dairymaids on Sunday, February 16. Held in its beer hall from 1 to 3 p.m., the afternoon pairs handcrafted beers with Texas made cheeses. Tickets are $35.
The 8th annual Houston Barbecue Festival is back for 2020, with ticket sales open now. Set for Sunday, April 5 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Humble Civic Center Arena Complex, 8233 Will Clayton, the day will bring together an all-star lineup of area bbq joints and pitmasters (including Blood Bros. BBQ, our Best of Houston® 2020: Best Barbecue pick; and our Best of Houston® 2020: Best Barbecue Brisket winner, Tejas Chocolate+Barbecue). Tickets are $50 presale ($60 regular) and $100 presale for VIP ($120 regular).
