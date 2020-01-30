Upcoming Houston Food Events: The 8th Annual Houston Barbecue Festival Announces a Date

The 8th annual Houston Barbecue Festival is back for 2020, with tickets on sale now.

Rainbow Lodge, 2011 Ella, will host its next monthly wine tasting on Wednesday, February 12, featuring the wines of Mexico. The “sip and stroll” style tasting will run from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., with four wine tastes and four bites for $38 when booked online in advance.

French Country Wines, 2433 Bartlett, continues its monthly wine class series on Friday, February 7 from 7 to 9 p.m. Instructor Charelle Grant will prep you for Valentine’s Day with the focus is on dessert wines and Cremant, the refreshing sparkling wine produced in certain areas of France. Admission is $48, including five wines for tasting and pairings. Those attending the class will also receive a 10-percent discount off the purchase price of any of the wines discussed. Reservations are required as seating is limited. Call 713-993-9500 for information.

Cacao & Cardamom, 5000 Westheimer, and Camerata are teaming up for a Chocolate & Champagne Tasting on Thursday, February 13 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Chocolatier Annie Rupani will lead guets through the chocolate-making process while Camerata wine director Chris Poldoian discusses the different styles of sparkling wine, from Champagne to pétillant-naturel to Lambrusco. Guests will take five different single-origins chocolates as well as some of C&C’s signature chocolate pieces. Tickets are $65. Cacao & Cardamom will also be hosting A Date with Chocolate chocolate-making class on Friday, February 14 (6:30 p.m.) and Saturday, February 15 (4 p.m.) for $199/ticket.

Saint Arnold Brewery, 2000 Lyons, is hosting a Beer & Cheese Tasting with Houston Dairymaids on Sunday, February 16. Held in its beer hall from 1 to 3 p.m., the afternoon pairs handcrafted beers with Texas made cheeses. Tickets are $35.

Our 2020 Best Barbecue Brisket winner will be at the Houston Barbecue Festival this spring. Photo by Carlos Brandon

The 8th annual Houston Barbecue Festival is back for 2020, with ticket sales open now. Set for Sunday, April 5 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Humble Civic Center Arena Complex, 8233 Will Clayton, the day will bring together an all-star lineup of area bbq joints and pitmasters (including Blood Bros. BBQ, our Best of Houston® 2020: Best Barbecue pick; and our Best of Houston® 2020: Best Barbecue Brisket winner, Tejas Chocolate+Barbecue). Tickets are $50 presale ($60 regular) and $100 presale for VIP ($120 regular).