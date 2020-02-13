Upcoming Houston Food Events: A Laugh and a Nosh at Kenny & Ziggy's

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:

Bistro Provence, 13616 Memorial, will be hosting a dinner featuring wines of Alsace with Domaine Ruhlmann on Tuesday, February 18, led by the winery’s owner and winemaker, Antoine Ruhlmann. With dishes from Alsace offering a blend of French and German influences, the dinner will begin at 7 p.m. and will be $79 per person plus tax and gratuity. Reservations are required. Call 713-827-8008.

Guests are invited to another round of the Comedy Night in the Schmooze Room at Kenny & Ziggy’s, 2327 Post Oak, held on Thursday, February 20. The evening (which sold out last time) will feature funnyman Jesse Peyton presenting some of city’s finest comedians alongside beer, wine and a special menu created for noshing (a minimum food purchase is required). Admission is $15 in advance and $20 at the door if seats remain. Food and beverages are extra. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7.

Learn how Revival Market breaks down a whole hog at its next Butchery Demo.

Revival Market, 550 Heights, will host its next Butchery Demo on Monday, February 24, with co-owner Morgan Weber and sous chef Michael Taylor leading the discussion and demonstration beginning at 5:30 p.m. The duo will showcase how to break down a whole hog, and heavy bites, highlighting different ways to prepare pork, will be passed and stationary throughout the event (with plenty of beer and wine to accompany it, of course). There are only 25 seats available for the class ($125 per person).

Email layne@revivalmarket.com to reserve a spot.

And on Tuesday, February 25, Revival Market will host a Mardi Gras Crawfish Boil on Tuesday, February 25. Guests can expect live Zydeco, beer and lots of tasty crawfish in the parking lot from 2 to 6 p.m. Plates are $25 for three pounds, plus corn, potatoes and one Twisted X Brewing beer ($8/pound a la carte).

On Fat Tuesday (February 25), Brennan’s of Houston, 3300 Smith, invites all to celebrate the glitz and gluttony of New Orleans-style carnival, with a special menu by executive chef Joe Cervantez, plus a magician, fabulous drag queens and a traveling jazz band.

The Rustic, 1836 Polk, will let the good times roll on Fat Tuesday, offering a bayou-style Mardi Gras with an authentic Cajun crawfish boil all day. In addition to its full menu The Rustic will be serving Louisiana’s best crawfish with corn and potatoes, Fried Crawfish Tails Jambalaya with grilled shrimp. Crawfish Po’ Boys and frozen Hurricane and Swamp Thing cocktails. The party will kick off at 5:30 p.m. The event is first come, first serve; and Limited VIP tickets are available for $40 (two pounds of crawfish with corn, potatoes and a serving of jambalaya from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. and access to the VIP lounge with seating)

On Saturday, February 29, Saint Arnold Brewing Company, 2000 Lyons, invites guests to its Beefsteak dinner, a gluttonous affair with a luxurious spread and cold beer, nearly 15 years in the making and with a a large portion of the proceeds supporting MS Society by way of the Saint Arnold MS 150 Bike Team. Historically, beefsteaks feature sliced beef tenderloin, rounds of Italian bread and beer (and no utensils), but Saint Arnold’s take will offer a wider variety of meats, sides and beer.

The meal will be served family style – sans utensils – alongside regular and specialty beers, with eats including petit tenderloin with whole roasted mushrooms and chimichurri, Mexican-style Santo short ribs and yucca fries, beef sausages over grilled cabbage with mustard sauce, everything spice yeast rolls with drawn butter and Pumpkinator gingersnap cookies. Tickets are $100 per person and include the all-you-can-eat dinner and beer from 6 to 9 p.m.