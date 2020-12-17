Upcoming Houston Food Events: Get New Year's Eve Feast To-Go from Underbelly

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:

Chef Philippe Verpiand of Etoile Cuisine et Bar, 1101-11 Uptown Park, and Brasserie du Parc, 1440 Lamar, is continuing the great French holiday tradition of chocolate truffles, making his own and selling the treats at both locations. Verpiand will make three versions sold by the dozen for $18 plus tax, including four dark-chocolate brandy truffles, four milk-chocolate passion fruit truffles and four white chocolate with pistachio truffles. Order online at either restaurant, call 832-668-5808 or ask for them while visiting. The truffles will be sold while supplies last.

This season, shoppers can hit up the Holiday Meal Express for easy, no-contact, chef-prepared dinners at Central Market, 3815 Westheimer. Orders can be placed in-store, online or by calling 713-386-1785. Christmas orders can be placed now through Tuesday, December 22 at 5 p.m. Once the Holiday Meal Express closes, Central Market still offers many sides and entrees that can be picked up in-store at the last minute.

One Fifth Southern Comfort, 1658 Westheimer, is hosting a Christmas Brunch inspired by the party that is Galatoire’s Friday Lunch on Thursday, December 24, with seatings at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. This year, the brunch will be held on the socially distanced Lexus Patio. There's no menu, and One Fifth will serve family-style dishes inspired by Galatoire's classics. Jackets aren't required, but hats and holiday attire are encouraged. Cost is $55 per person and $25 per child age 3-10 (free ages 2 and under).

Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Houston and help keep the future of Houston Press free. Support Us

Eight Row Flint, 1039 Yale, is inviting bourbon fans to help it Say “Goodbye” to its Pappy collection on Saturday, December 26. Doors will open at 11 a.m. and the first 100 guests will be given a wristband in order of arrival time (note: in the past, lines have started forming as early as 8 a.m.). Wristbands will earn you one 1.5-ounce tasting. The Pappy Pour lineup begins at 5 p.m. and specials will run throughout the evening. The icehouse is expanding its patio into the parking lot for extra social distancing, and masks must be worn at all times unless in your seat or downing your beverages.

For the first year, Underbelly Hospitality will be offering New Year's Eve To Go, featuring raw steaks (with a QR code for cooking instructions) and take-and-bake sides. The entire set for two ($95) features a 22-ounce 44 Farms Ribeye, braised cabbage and bacon sausage, smashed potatoes, berry crisp and party favors, with a choice to add bubbles. Orders must be placed by Sunday, December 27 for pickup at 1100 Westheimer on December 30.

Sixty Vines, 2540 University, is offering a specially curated Sip, Sparkle, Pop Kit for curbside pickup in celebration of New Year’s Eve. For $150, the curated selection feeds two and includes salami and cheese, filets with grilled shrimp, choice of one side and Deviled Affogato, plus a 375-milliliter bottle of Luc Belaire Rosé (Provence-Alpes-Cote de Azur), 375-milliliter Taittinger “La Francaise” Brut (Reims), rosé colored glasses, a confetti popper, sparklers and a link to a Sixty Vines NYE Spotify playlist. Pre-order online by December 29. For even more festivities, guests can add on a la carte tap wines for 50-percent off or keep the celebration going all year long with a limited-edition champagne tumbler for $15, which guests can then bring in for a complimentary glass of Vine Huggers sparkling wine all throughout 2021. Sixty Vines is also accepting reservations for dine-in on New Year’s Eve, as well as a New Year’s brunch on January.