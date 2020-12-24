Upcoming Houston Food Events: Kick the New Year Off With Brunch

^ Keep Houston Press Free Support Us Local

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:



UB Preserv, 1609 Westheimer, is offering an ace New Year’s Day Snack Pack, available for preorder through Sunday, December 27 and with pickup from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. on New Year’s Eve or noon to 2 p.m. on New Year’s Day. Features include housemade Fritos and black-eyed pea dip, collard green samosas and chutney, a Japanese egg salad sandwich, a Mala pork cracklin’s, pickle, cheese, and sausage plate, cold fried chicken with coleslaw and pepper jelly, and build-your-own ice cream sandwiches. The entire set is $65 and serves two people.

Looking to make this New Year's Eve a bit tastier? Check out our Houston NYE Dining Guide for a list of local restaurants poppin' bubbly and ringing in 2021 with good eats, plus a few spots doing hangover cure brunches on New Year's Day.

Pluckers Wing Bar will be bringing back its anti-resolution special from Friday, January 1 to Thursday, January 7. During the week, guests can expect half-priced desserts — from fried Twinkies to huge brownies a la mode — and a $1 upcharge on salads when dining-in at the restaurant. The salad’s dollar upcharge will be donated to Breakthrough Central Texas, an education nonprofit that creates a path to and through college for students who will become the first in their families to earn a college degree.

On Tuesday, January 5, Houston-based specialty wine and spirits brand builder BCI is teaming with Artisans Cuisine and Savoir-faire restaurant, 3201 Louisiana to host an all-Champagne dinner with Rodolphe Frerejean-Taittinger of France’s famed Taittinger family. Beginning at 6:45 p.m., the five-course dinner (including the amuse bouche) will include five Frerejean Freres champagnes, introduced by Taittinger. The cost for the dinner is $100 per person, plus tax and gratuity. Seating is limited and reservations are required. Call 713-529-9111.

Pastry director Victoria Dearmond of Underbelly Hospitality is hosting a “Baking Biscuits with Victoria” virtual cooking class on Saturday, January 9. Class kits ($45) come with all the ingredients to bake ten of Blacksmith and Hay Merchant’s famed biscuits, plus fresh lemon curd using local Meyer lemons. Add-ons from mimosa pitchers to bacon sausage are available. Kits can be picked up on Friday, January 8 between noon and 5 p.m. at 1100 Westheimer.

I'll Have What She’s Having has introduced the next part of its virtual I’ll Have What She’s Cookin’ series, this time with an “Art of the Sourdough Crumb” class held on Saturday, January 16. Renowned cookbook author, baker and culinary instructor Sarah Owens and chef Jane Wild of Golden Bagel will be leading the class. Tickets are $150 and include a gift basket with essential baking tools, autographed copy of Sarah's James Beard award-winning book Sourdough, a class kit that includes sourdough starter; whole wheat/rye leaven, flour and formed loaf created using organic, stone-milled flours by Barton Springs Mill; artisan cheese by Houston Dairymaids and charcuterie by Revival Market; and marmalade by Dandelion Cafe (deliver or pick up on January 15), plus access to educational sourdough videos from Wild and private Zoom webcast access with both chefs (web access without all the goods can also be purchased for $30). After stipends, the remaining proceeds benefiting the IHWSH fund for mammograms for uninsured restaurant workers and the Mavia Bakery in Lebanon.