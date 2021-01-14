Upcoming Houston Food Events: A One Year Wing-A-Versary and a Chance to Help Pack the Pantry

Eat at Orleans Seafood Kitchen and bring some non-perishable food items to help “pack the pantry” of local nonprofit, The Ballard House this month.

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:

Throughout the month of January, Orleans Seafood Kitchen, 20940 Katy Freeway, will be soliciting non-perishable food items to help “pack the pantry” of local nonprofit, The Ballard House, which provides temporary housing for individuals and families who are hospitalized or receiving treatment for a serious medical condition in the Katy area. Guests who bring in three non-perishable food items will receive $5-off their total bill (valid for food orders over $20).

Saint Arnold Brewing Company, 2000 Lyons, has introduced health-minded January Food Specials to its menu, available for dine-in at the Beer Garden & Restaurant or to-go with curbside pickup. Try the Grilled Salmon with white beans, shaved fennel and citrus vinaigrette; a Curry Chicken and Paneer with crunchy chaat and minted yogurt; the Falafel, Farro, and Grilled Vegetable Wrap with smoky tahini sauce; and Roasted Root Vegetables with basil and walnut pesto all month long.

EXPAND Help Sticky's celebrate one year and get some bonus wings, while you're at it. Photo by Becca Wright

Sticky's Chicken, 2313 Edwards, will celebrate its one-year anniversary by offering customers two free wings with each order, available on Saturday and Sunday, January 16-17. Guests can choose from the OG (original Sticky's), Asian Tings, SLAB (Spicy Loud and Bangin'), Smoked Shallot or Plain wings.

On Sunday, January 17, River Oaks District, 4444 Westheimer, will be launching The Market at the District, an upscale outdoor farmers market experience that will be held 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the third Sunday each month. The market will feature 20 of Houston’s finest local farms, artisans and vendors offering a variety of produce, handmade condiments, baked goods, refreshments and more.

Mutiny Wine Room, 1124 Usener, will celebrate its one-year anniversary on Thursday, January 21 by offering free wine flights in theTasting Room from 4 to 10 p.m. Reservations are required for the 30-min tasting experience and can be made via phone at 832-618-1233 or on Resy.

Brennan’s of Houston, 3300 Smith, invites guests to an Alexander Valley Vineyards Wine Dinner on Wednesday, January 27, beginning with a reception at 6:30 p.m. and dinner at 7. Guests will dine on dishes from oyster, potato and leek vichyssoise and boudin-stuffed quail to chili-rubbed NY Strip with blue cheese au gratin and a basque cheesecake dessert. Cost is $115 plus tax and gratuity.