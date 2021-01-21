Upcoming Houston Food Events: One Fifth Houston Throws its Final Anniversary Dinner

^ Keep Houston Press Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Houston and help keep the future of Houston Press free. Support Us

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:

Pondicheri chef and owner Anita Jaisinghani will host a Pondicheri Virtual Cooking Class: Homestyle Indian from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, January 23. Participants can learn how to make essential Indian dishes, including Pondicheri’s famous butter chicken recipe (vegetarian option available), cauliflower spinach pilaf and simple dal. Cost is $30 for the class (the ingredient list and recipes will be sent out via email five to seven days prior to the class), with a $100 option ingredients bag (feeds 3 to 4 people; local pick-up only).

Mutiny Wine Room, 1124 Usener, will host a Damoli Wine Dinner on Tuesday, January 26, with sommelier Ben Harris leading a tasting of the boutique Damoli wines and chef Eduardo Alcayaga crafting a pairing menu. Guests can enjoy wine-paired dishes including South Texas pheasant raviolo, Greek Branzino with curried Israeli couscous, Falcon Lake Farms beef filet with pomegranate bordelaise, and buckwheat crêpe with chocolate chip mascarpone, roasted Seckel pears and blood orange brulée. Dinner (reservations required and limited) is at 6:30 p.m. and cost is $85 per person (excluding tax and gratuity). Call 832-618-1233 or email info@mutinywineroom.com.

Chef Chris Shepherd along with One Fifth chef de cuisine Matt Staph and their team will celebrate the fourth and final anniversary of One Fifth Houston, 1658 Westheimer, with a special dinner on Wednesday, January 27. Enjoy dishes such as hummus and pita from its Mediterranean concept, hush puppies and crab stuffed jalapeños from Southern Comfort, Romance Languages favorite duck heart bolognese, cast iron ribeye and pommes aligot from the Steak concept, and a selection of desserts. Cost is $100 per person, plus tax and gratuity, and reservations can be made from 4 to 10 p.m. High res images:

The Humble Rodeo and BBQ Cookoff will take place on Friday, January 29 through Saturday, January 30 (with the carnival and rodeo continuing through the next week). BBQ admission is $10 at the gate (free for kids 5 and under) and includes one meal provided by the Feed the Public tent, plus access to vendors and public tents (rodeo access is separate).

Montrose Cheese & Wine, 1618 Westheimer, is hosting its first Raclette Party of 2021 on Saturday, January 30 from 1 to 5 p.m. Hit the patio to enjoy the typical après-ski, melty raclette cheese scraped from the half-wheel atop potatoes with caramelized onions, frisée, cornichons and baguette slices, for $18 ($22 with charcuterie).

Gearing up for a Super Bowl watch party? Check out our Super Bowl Takeout Guide to find local bars and restaurants serving up excellent game day spreads.