Upcoming Houston Food Events: Celebrate the Lunar New Year at Phat Eatery

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:

Alicia’s Mexican Grille will host its Winter Tequila and Wine Dinner series at all five locations, featuring a three-course dinner with crab bisque, filet mignon with chipotle bourbon sauce, and coconut tres leches, plus handcrafted Ocho Tequila cocktails as well as Taken Wine Co. Tickets are $75 per person plus tax and gratuity. Dates are January 28 (Cypress), January 30 (Katy), February 4 (Spring), February 6 (Houston) and February 20 (Sugar Land) and the dinners begin at 7 p.m.

On Thursday, February 4, Ouisie’s Table Restaurant, 3939 San Felipe, invites guests to travel Europe via a five-course wine dinner featuring fine wines from Europe’s most visited wine countries, including Spain, France and Italy. Dine on wine-paired dishes such as octopus ceviche, duck confit, salted caramel cheesecake and more. The dinner begins at 6:30 p.m. and cost is $89 per person plus tax and gratuity. Call 713-528-2264.

Liberty Kitchen, 4224 San Felipe, 963 Bunker Hill, kicks off its newest wine dinner series with Prisoner WIne Company, starting Friday, February 5 through Valentine's Day at both the River Oaks and Memorial locations. The four-course, wine-paired dinner ($99 per guest) features seared scallop with citrus confit, poached pear and candied almonds with sweet basil puree, steak and lobster petites with truffle mashed potatoes and brandy peppercorn sauce, and chocolate covered strawberries with vanilla bean Chantilly.

Houston-themed bar and restaurant Eighteen36, 2221 West Alabama, is celebrating its one-year anniversary on Sunday, February 7, with head mixologist Josh Saphier debuting a special feature cocktail and Roadster Grill, the on-site restaurant at Eighteen36, offering its famous house made hummus and pita for just $1 as an order add-on for the entire birthday week February 7-13).

This February, Central Market will celebrate Black History Month by hosting a series of Virtual Cooking School classes featuring three notable black chefs: Chef Chris Williams on Wednesday, February 10, headliner Chef Marcus Samuelsson on Friday, February 19, and Chef Tiffany Derry on Thursday, February 25. Participants can learn to make Williams’ lamb chops with Senegalese peanut sauce, Samuelsson’s Sunday roast chicken with chickpeas and couscous, and Derry’s crispy chicken with roasted garlic-lemon sauce.

Phat Eatery, 23119 Colonial Parkway, an chef-Owner Alex Au-Yeung will welcome the Year of the Ox with a spectacular Lunar New Year celebration on Friday, February 12, Saturday, February 13, and Sunday, February 14. Guests can n, let in happiness and prosperity with a special six-course tasting feast, featuring Chinese dishes typical of the holiday, served family style — think chargrilled, honey-glazed char siu Berkshire pork, snow pea tips with lobster and lamb rendang. Seatings are offered Friday at 6 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday at 11:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. (a vibrant Lion Dance will be performed during Saturday and Sunday seatings). The tasting menu is $48 per person, plus tax and gratuity (note: the regular menu will not be available) and a kid’s menu will be available for children age 4 to 12 for $18, including choice of pineapple fried rice or chicken stir-fried noodles and a build-your-own ice cream sundae. Walk-ins are welcome and reservations can be made by emailing admin@phateatery.com.