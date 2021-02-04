Upcoming Houston Food Events: Brisket Tsukemen Returns for One Day Only

^ Keep Houston Press Free Support Us Local

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:

Ramen Tatsu-Ya, 1722 California, is bringing back one version of its celebrated barbecue ramen, Brisket Tsukemen, on Monday, February 8. The dish is composed of a smoky condensed pork bone broth flavored with Texas chili oil, cumin, onions and scallions and dotted with Kemuri Tatsu-Ya brisket chunks, plus thick noodles topped with pickled jalapeño, ajitama, nori and a lime wedge. Get it for $18 from 11 a.m. until sold out exclusively for to-go via online orders.

The 2021 Truffle Masters, an annual celebration of the precious winter black truffle, will continue this year, offering in-restaurant dining and takeout options from February 11 through 28 instead of its usual one-night-only event. Local restaurants around Texas will spotlight dishes featuring DR Delicacy black truffles in an 18-day competition, and diners will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite dish in either a “savory” or “sweet” category. Houston participants include 93 ‘til, a’Bouzy, BOH Pizza & Pasta, Doris Metropolitan, El Topo, Etoile, Kiran’s, Lucille’s, Xin Chao and more (and with more to be announced).

EXPAND You can celebrate Galentine's Weekend with food and wine at CRU. Photo by Robert Tsai

CRU, 2800 Kirby, 9595 Six Pines, invites besties to enjoy The Grande Dames of Champagne Tasting (three courses for $40) on Thursday, February 11, featuring the pioneering women of Champagne and small plates from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Then, on Saturday, February 13 from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Love My Brunches event will feature a special a la carte menu and $10 glasses of Veuve Clicquot.

Over 200 high end wines, gourmet bites and expert seminars are on the menu for second annual Houston Oaks Wine & Food Classic on Saturday, February 13, held at The Clubs at Houston Oaks, 22602 Hegar, from 1 to 4 p.m. Tickets are $175 for the Grand Tasting Pass and $250 for early access (noon), with seminars and a post-event Fried Chicken Feast available to add on.

Le Colonial, 4444 Westheimer, will amplify its annual Lunar New Year celebration with a live performance from local non-profit Soaring Phoenix. On Saturday, February 13 at 5:30 p.m., a traditional lion dance performance will be held throughout the restaurant. Guests will be treated to spectacular costumes, music and creative expression creating a multi-sensory celebratory dining experience. Restaurant reservations can be made via phone or online.

On Saturday, February 13 from 6 to 8 p.m., Underbelly Hospitality’s Chris Shepherd and Lindsey Brown will host a Peche-Inspired Valentine's Dinner Virtual Class. The powerhouse duo eloped in New Orleans right after Christmas at friend and frequent Underbelly Hospitality guest chef Ryan Prewitt’s Peche restaurant (where they also had their first date). Join them as they create a similar meal, featuring dishes from the restaurant and Sherpherd’s cookbook, “Cook Like A Local.” Tickets are $200 and the meal serves two.

UB Preserv, 1609 Westheimer, is hosting a “Parks & Rec” Inspired Galentine's Brunch on Sunday, February 14. Treat yo’self to dishes such as All. Of. The. Bacon., Chicky Chicky Parm Parm Sammies, Bean Blankies, Big Ole Cookies and more. Reserve a spot online.

Tickets are now on sale for our annual Tacolandia event, this year, transitioning into the first ever Houston Press Tacolandia Taco Stop on Tuesday, March 2. Taco card ticket holders can hit up a special taco drive-thru at Silver Street Studios, 2000 Edwards, featuring tacos in an assortment of styles from a number of Houston's best restaurants, with a pickup time from 4-8 p.m. The drive-thru also gives patrons the chance to pick up a beverage kit filled with adult beverages, from an el Jimador margarita to 11 Below brews. Tickets are set at $25 until the day of when the cost will increase. Use promo code HOUTACO.