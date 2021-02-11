Upcoming Houston Food Events: Fat Tuesday Grub and an Epic Sunday Supper

^ Keep Houston Press Free Support Us Local

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:

Houston Creole house Brennan’s, 3300 Smith, is hosting a Fat Tuesday feast to kick off Mardi Gras on Tuesday, February 16. Join for a special three-course menu, special performances from Vincent Trio Jazz Band and Sin City Drag, beads and festivities, with Brennan’s specials including Muffaletta Salad, Crawfish Boudin Stuffed Quail and celebratory Mardi Gras Mambo King Cake. Cost is $65 per person and seatings run from 5 to 9 p.m. Call 713-522-9711.

Orleans Seafood Kitchen, 20940 Katy Freeway, is offering a Fat Tuesday takeout special on Tuesday, February 16 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Call in or order the Mardi Gras TO-GO package online for $60, featuring five pounds of boiled crawfish, a half gallon of frozen hurricanes and beads for your krewe.

Pier 6 Seafood & Oyster House, 113 6th, will host its first-ever patio party in celebration of Mardi Gras on Tuesday, February 16, featuring a Zydeco band, Cirque du Soleil-style acrobatic performances and Creole-inspired bites, including king cake bread pudding. Seatings are available from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., with music beginning at 3:30 p.m. Reservations encouraged.

Be sure to check out our 2021 Mardi Gras Dining Guide to find even more Fat Tuesday food and drink happenings (both for dine-in and takeout) this year.

EXPAND Secure reservations for Bludorn's new Sunday Supper. Photo by Caroline Fontenot

Beginning Sunday, February 21, Bludorn, 807 Taft, will launch a new Sunday Supper menu highlighting beloved comfort foods that evoke nostalgia and reinvent the tradition of gathering around the table. The special menu will change twice per month, starting with flavors of the South and a classic Prime Rib Roast dinner in February, then moving on to a Midwest-inspired Whole Fried Chicken on March 7. Sunday Supper will be served every Sunday from 5 to 9 p.m. in addition to the full dinner menu.

On Thursday, February 25, Saint Arnold will be hosting a Virtual Beer & Cheese Pairing with founder/brewer Brock Wagner and cheesemonger Nicole Buergers from the Houston Dairymaids on Instagram Live. Along with the beer and cheese, bonus treats include a housemade brownie from pastry chef Dawn Prater and local honey from Bee2Bee Honey Collective; and the event will also feature beer trivia and cheese trivia with prizes. Purchase a virtual pairing package while supplies last, then pickup the goods between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the Beer Garden & Restaurant drive-thru on the day of. The IG Live starts at 6 p.m.

Now's your chance to snag presale tickets for our annual Tacolandia event, this year, transitioning into the first ever Houston Press Tacolandia Taco Stop on Tuesday, March 2. Taco card ticket holders can hit up a special taco drive-thru at Silver Street Studios, featuring tacos in an assortment of styles from a number of Houston's best restaurants, with a pickup time from 4-8 p.m. The drive-thru also gives patrons the chance to pick up a beverage kit filled with adult beverages, from an el Jimador margarita to 11 Below brews. Tickets are set at $25 until the day of when the cost will increase. Use promo code HOUTACO.