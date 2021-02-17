Upcoming Houston Food Events: Fill Up At Our Tacolandia Taco Stop

^ Keep Houston Press Free Support Us Local

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:

This February and March, cocktail maestro Alba Huerta will be taking you behind the bar at Julep in a series of virtual mixology classes ($20 per class or $150 for the full series), covering everything from margaritas and gin drinks to Champagne cocktails and hosting a special guest each week.

Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen owner Sylvia Casares has announced her February-August schedule of classes. The chef, author and restaurateur will be teaching everything from how to make tamales and enchiladas to backyard grilling and making Mexican breakfasts, with the first class on Saturday, February 20 covering meatless enchiladas. The cost for each hands-on class is $65 per person which includes all materials, the class and a meal. Register online or call 832-230-3842. The classes will be held at Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen at 1140 Eldridge Parkway.

Hot chicken food truck Clutch City Cluckers, 5550 Val Verde, will host its grand opening weekend on Friday, February 19 through Sunday, February 21. Stop by from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. to score 50-percent off the entire menu of Halal-based, Nashville-inspired hot chicken sandwiches and more.

In honor of Texas Independence Day, MAX’s Wine Dive on Washington, 4720 Washington, will be throwing a Texas Wine Dinner on Tuesday, March 2. Guests can expect a mechanical bull, fried mac and cheese, Texas quail stuffed with short ribs and more. The five-course dinner costs $70 a person and will be paired with William Chris Vineyard Wine. Call 713-880-8737.

Don’t forget to snag tickets for our annual Tacolandia event, this year, transitioning into the first ever Houston Press Tacolandia Taco Stop on Tuesday, March 2. Taco card ticket holders can hit up a special taco drive-thru at Silver Street Studios, featuring tacos in an assortment of styles from a number of Houston's best restaurants, with a pickup time from 4-8 p.m. The drive-thru also gives patrons the chance to pick up a beverage kit filled with adult beverages, from an el Jimador margarita to 11 Below brews. Tickets are $29 until February 20 when the cost will increase.