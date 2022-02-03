Upcoming Houston Food Events: March Returns with a Journey to Southern France

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:
One of Houston’s finest tasting restaurants, March, 1624 Westheimer, is reopening for reservations with a focus on Southern France's Occitania beginning Thursday, February 10. The luxe tasting experiences ($175 for six courses and $225 for nine, plus pairings) will journey from modern day cities like Bayonne and Bordeaux to coastal cities like Marseille and Nice. Reservations can be made via Resy.
Saint Arnold will host its cult favorite pub crawl, this time at the bars along White Oak on Saturday, February 12. Crawlers can pick up their punch cards from any of the five stops – BB’s Tex-Orleans, Bobcat Teddy’s Icehouse, Christian’s Tailgate, Little Woodrow’s and Public House – between 2 and 3 p.m. before making their way to the final stop, Onion Creek Cafe, for the afterparty at 6 p.m. Those who complete the crawl will earn a coveted Saint Arnold pint glass, and as always, designated drivers are both eligible for the award and encouraged to attend.
The third annual Houston Oaks Wine & Food Classic will take place at The Clubs at Houston Oaks, 22602 Hegar, from 1 to 4 p.m. (noon for VIP) on Saturday, February 12. Guests can expect a multitude of fine wines, including ready-to-drink bottles and collectibles, plus bites from chef Nick Zaputil and the Houston Oaks culinary team, a new VIP experience, educational wine seminars and cooking demos, live music and more. Tickets start at $200 for members ($250 for guests).
On Sunday, February 13, Camerata and 1751 Sea & Bar are teaming up for a special evening at Camerata at Paulie's, 1830 Westheimer, featuring four courses from chef J.D. Woodward and wine pairings (or non-alcoholic beverage pairings) curated by Camerata manager and sommelier Elyse Wilson. Discover dishes like Gin-Washed Gravlax with crème fraiche and smoked trout roe and Scallop Faux Benedict made with johnny cake, pancetta and brown butter hollandaise. Seatings (limited) are at 1 and 3 p.m. and cost is $65 per person plus tax and gratuity for four courses with wine pairings or $50 per person plus tax and gratuity for four courses with non-alcoholic beverage pairings.
The Cleverley Stone Foundation’s newest Houston Food Bank benefit event, EatDrinkHTX, will run Tuesday, February 15 through Monday, February 28. Similar to Houston Restaurant Weeks but with a lower price point, the two-week fundraiser will focus on the casual and fast-casual dining category. So far, the list of participating restaurants includes Buffalo Bayou Brewing Co., da Gama Canteen, Shoot the Moon, Trash Panda Drinking Club, Yi Peng Thai Dining and more. Special prix fixe menus run $15 for lunch and brunch (with $1 being donated) and $20-$25 for dinner (with $2 and $3 donated). Proceeds will benefit the Houston Food Bank and Star of Hope Mission.
Plan to watch the Winter Olympics? Bar Louie is offering an Olympics special beginning Friday, February 4 and running through Sunday, February 20. Fans can cheer on their favorite athletes and receive $5, $10 or $15 off their next order when they spend $45 or more. The offer is valid in-bar, online and through the Bar Louie App (food purchase necessary).
Dickey’s Barbecue Pit will also get in the Olympic action, offering rewards members a free sandwich every day the U.S. wins gold. The code will be valid for either a chicken, turkey, polish kielbasa or pulled pork sandwich.