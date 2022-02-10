Upcoming Houston Food Events: Anti-Valentine's Day and an Old-Fashioned "Beer & Beefsteak"

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:
Downtown charity bar Angel Share, 924 Congress, will host “Valentine’s Day is Trash,” an anti-Valentine’s Day celebration this weekend. Pop in Friday, February 11, Saturday, February 12 or Monday, February 14 (closed on Sunday for Super Bowl) to sip $6 Rum Old Fashioneds and Negronis, plus all kinds of Drink Yo Feelings cocktails. All February charities are animal-focused charities in honor of our queen Betty White, so everyone can find a little heart in that.
Julep, 1919 Washington, is partnering with its friends from St. Germain to host a Galentine’s Day flower crown class on Monday, February 14 from 5 to 8 p.m. Guests can enjoy a welcome glass of Champagne, a St. German or Four Roses cocktail and a dessert bar, plus a lesson in making flower crowns for $20 per person Email [email protected] to reserve a space.
In honor of National Drink Wine Day, Black Door Wine Club, housed inside The Tasting Room at 818 Town and Country, will host a Blind Wine Tasting on Thursday, February 17 at 6 p.m. For $35, Black Door Wine Club’s sommelier will guide wine enthusiasts through a curated list of eight wines, as executive chef of LASCO Enterprises executive chef Beto Gutierrez prepares small plates to pair. Email [email protected] for reservations.
On Sunday, February 20 at 4 p.m., Urban Harvest will host its first old-fashioned beefsteak fundraiser, Beer & Beefsteak, at Saint Arnold Brewing Company, 2000 Lyons. Chefs Graham Laborde (Winnie's) and Jess Timmons will keep the menu simple and traditional — sliced beef, jus and The Bread Man bread to soak it all up. Beer will be provided by Saint Arnold Brewing Company and will feature a special brew made with strawberries from local Urban Harvest vendor Atkinson Farms. Tickets are $150 per person until sold out, including a keepsake apron and beer glass, unlimited food and open taps. All proceeds benefit Urban Harvest.
Etoile Cuisine et Bar Wine, will host a Bordeaux Wine Dinner with French Winemaker Emmanuel Cruse on Monday, February 21. The dinner begins greeting guests at 6:30 p.m., followed by the four-course feast highlighting six wines of Bordeaux at 7 p.m. Highlights include mushroom soup with truffle crème, pheasant pie with marinated cherries and braised cabbage, lamb in an herbed crust and Camembert cheese stuffed with chestnut cream and almonds tart for the finish. Cost of the dinner is $125 per person, plus tax and gratuity and reservations are required by calling 832-668-5808.