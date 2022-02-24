Upcoming Houston Food Events: Chef Collaborations and the Return of Truffle Masters

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:
Houston’s Enchilada Queen Sylvia Casares will kick off her 2022 cooking classes at Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen, 1140 Eldridge, on Saturday, February 26, featuring meatless enchiladas perfect for Lenten season. From 1 to 4 p.m. attendees can learn how to make Crystal City Enchiladas using spinach, Enchiladas Morelia with salsa roja and queso fresco and Enchiladas Sarita with squash. Cost is $70 per person including all materials, the class and a meal. Register online or call 832-230-3842.
Dandelion Cafe chef JC Ricks will join chef Mark Holley for a collaborative “Southern Supper” at Davis Street at Hermann Park, 5925 Almeda, on Sunday, February 27 at 6:30 p.m. Among the choices are sunchoke soup, smoked pork shank with sweet and smokey bbq sauce, shrimp and scallop mousseline in brown butter corn reduction and West African rice bread with bourbon caramel and vanilla ice cream. The pre-fixe dinner will run $45 per person and reservations can be made online or at 877-328-4778.
Dessert Gallery will offer its sweet gold, purple and green King Cake for $24.95 now through Fat Tuesday, March 1 (add a side of strawberry or wild Maine blueberry topping for $9.95).
Tacos A Go Go and health advocacy organization I’ll Have What She’s Having will partner for a Mobile Mammogram Day on Tuesday, March 1, at the restaurant’s Oak Forest location, 3401 West T.C. Jester. Free mammograms will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in a mobile bus set up in the Tacos A Go Go parking lot. To be eligible, participants must be at least 40 years old and work in the hospitality and restaurant industry. To schedule an appointment, call 281-464-5136 and provide the special code IHWSH.
Max’s Wine Dine invites guests to a “Treat yo Self” dinner at its Washington location, 4720 Washington, on Thursday, March 3, featuring craveable dishes such as fried mac and cheese balls, bacon jalapeno cream corn with fried lobster bites, and fried chocolate chip cookie dough, plus boozy milkshakes and wine. Dinner begins at 7 p.m. and cost is $75 per person. Call 713-880-8737 to reserve a seat.
Annual celebration of all things black truffle, Truffle Masters, is slated to return on Monday, March 7 from 7 to 10 p.m. at the C. Baldwin Hotel, 400 Dallas. Hosted by premier Houston-based luxury food importer and distributor DR Delicacy, the event will feature the city’s top chefs and eateries preparing truffle dishes to be sampled by attendees while raising funds for the Texas Food & Wine Alliance. The allstar chef lineup includes Luis Roger (BCN Taste & Tradition), Willet Feng (burger-chan), Niki Vongthong (Hidden Omakase), Teddy Lopez (Killen’s STQ), Austin Simmons (TRIS) and more. VIP tickets are $295 each, and Patron VIP tickets are $395 (including valet parking and a VIP Pre-Party from 6 to 7 p.m.).
Bludorn, 807 Taft, will host its first collaboration dinner in 2022 with An Evening with Chef Aaron Bludorn and Chef Junior Borges on Thursday, March 17. The four-course, one-night-only culinary experience will benefit the Texas Food and Wine Alliance and tickets are on sale for $105 per person ($35 children under 10) not including beverage, tax and gratuity.