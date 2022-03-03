Upcoming Houston Food Events: Rodeo Bites and a Guest Chef BBQ Takeover

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:
The Tasting Room, 818 Town and Country, has curated a menu that is all things Texas in honor of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, with bites such as ‘Shrimp Rattlers,’ made with bacon wrapped shrimp stuffed with jalapeño and white cheddar and served with house BBQ sauce; and rodeo beverages like the ‘Rodeo Milk Punch,’ which features bourbon, milk and vanilla. The menu will be available during the entire season of the rodeo until March 20, and guests who show their rodeo badge or same-day ticket will receive 15 percent off the menu.
Celebrating 40 years of serving Greater Houston and 18 counties in southeast Texas (and over 1.9 billion pounds of food distributed to those in need), Houston Food Bank will have various events throughout the year, including a special volunteer day celebration on Tuesday, March 8 featuring a special welcome from the organization’s President/CEO Brian Green, a snow cone truck provided by the Houston Texans, QR code tours of the facility, trivia games and giveaways, and a photo booth. In addition, thanks to a small group of special donors, online gifts made between March 1-8, 2022 can double, up to $125,000.
Reserve 101, 1201 Caroline, will celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with a pop-up pub experience through March 31. Pop by to enjoy a taste of Dublin’s pub culture, featuring Teeling Whiskey cocktails and its lineup of award-winning Irish whiskeys.
Feges BBQ, 3 Greenway Plaza, is hosting its first guest chef takeover, featuring Aki Kinnunen from one of Finland's only Texas BBQ joints, Miller's BBQ. Guests can dine on Texas Wagyu two ways with forest flavors and bone marrow sauce, foie gras, winter truffles and some of Kinnunen’s favorite items from his mom's garden in Finland. The dish will be available on March 12 from 5 to 9pm, in addition to the regular menu, and can be pre-ordered to guarantee availability.
Now through the end of April, neighborhood eatery The Toasted Yolk is putting a Cajun twist on its lineup of reimagined breakfast, brunch and lunch classics in honor of Mardi Gras. Find dishes such as the Bourbon St. Arnold, a riff on a New Orleans-style Arnold with battered and lightly fried crawfish tails served atop a slice of crusty bread and sliced tomatoes, topped with two eggs and covered in housemade remoulade sauce; or the Millionaire Bacon Chicken Beignets, chicken dipped in its signature waffle batter and golden fried, served with spicy candied bacon and housemade bourbon hot honey dipping sauce.