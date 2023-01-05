Upcoming Houston Food Events: Sober Sips for Dry January

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:
Coltivare, 3320 White Oak, is ready to celebrate Dry January with its month-long, zero-proof cocktail menu. This year, the beverage team has curated an all-new menu in collaboration with Sipple, with drinks including The Perfect Storm (like a Dark & Stormy) and the Not & Tonic, a non-alcholic riff on the restaurant’s popular Gin & Tonic made with elderflower tonic, grapefruit, mint and green peppercorn.
URBE, 1101 Uptown Park, is commemorating El Día de Los Tres Magos, or Three Kings Day (January 6), by making Rosca de Reyes, a traditional Mexican bread in the shape of a ring or crown. Guests can choose from three sizes: personal for $4.50, 8x10 for $20 nad 10x20 for $40. The personal size cakes are available daily at the restaurant until January 8, and orders for the larger sizes can be made by calling 713-726-8273 with two days lead time.
At Etoile Cuisine et Bar, 1101-11 Uptown Park, chef Philippe Verpiand will be baking dozens of made-to-order Galette de Rois (the French version of Kings' Cake) for pick up and take home beginning Friday, January 6 and continuing through January 31. Unlike the familiar ones from New Orleans, the crown-shaped cake is made of puff pastry and filled with a buttery, almond cream filling. Cost is $38 plus tax and each cake feeds 6-8 people. Orders must be made 24 hours in advance by calling 832-668-5808.
Carrabba’s Italian Grill is hosting a four-course Toast to the New Year Wine Dinner featuring wines from William Hill and Duckhorn Vineyards of California on Tuesday, January 10 at 6:30 p.m. ($55 per person). Highlights include grilled eggplant salad with pistachio crusted goat cheese, champagne shrimp and scallop linguine, wood-grilled sirloin with melty gorgonzola cheese and chocolate cannoli.
Ramen Tatsu-Ya in Houston, 1722 California, will offer a 15 percent discount on one ramen bowl for Chevron Houston Marathon runners who show their race bib on Saturday, January 14 or Sunday, January 15, 2023.
Hop Topic World is throwing its annual Chili Cook-Off at Equal Parts Brewing, 3118 Harrisburg, on Sunday, January 15 beginning at noon (judging starts at 2 p.m.). General admission tickets are $18 and include unlimited chili samples and a token for voting.