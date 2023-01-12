Upcoming Houston Food Events: Ring in the Year of the Rabbit with Chinese Carrot Cake and More

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:
Starting Thursday, January 12, crawfish season has officially begun at Monkey’s Tail, 5802 Fulton. The current price is $10 per pound featuring regular or jalapeño flavoring (prices are expected to drop later in the season). Add ons include corn, potatoes, sausage, Cajun pickled egg and dipping sauces. Crawfish will be available for dine-in and to-go Thursday through Sunday. On Mondays, guests can spice up Steak Night by adding on Cajun Crawfish Cream Sauce for $8.
Brennan’s of Houston, 3300 Smith, and local restaurant news publication Houston Food Finder, will host the The Perfect 10 Gala on Tuesday, January 17. The Mardi Gras-themed event celebrates ten of Houston’s best chefs and ten outstanding drink professionals, beginning with a VIP- and sponsor-only cocktail hour with small bites at 5:30 p.m. followed by a seated dinner with six courses starting at 7 p.m. During the event, guests can also visit the Wine Room for a silent auction benefiting food rescue organization Second Servings of Houston. General Admission tickets for the seated dinner only are $185++, with VIP tickets for $245++.
Bubble tea brand Gong cha will kick off the Lunar New Year by distributing traditional Chinese red envelopes (known as hóngbāo) to guests with any purchase on Saturday, January 21. Symbolizing prosperity and good luck, select envelopes will contain surprise offers such as a free topping, drink discounts and a chance to win Free Gong cha for a Year.
The 7th Annual Hops n' Hot Sauce Festival will take place at Humble Civic Center, 8233 Will Clayton Parkway, on Saturday, January 21 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Guests can enjoy SpindleTap brews and unlimited samples of hot sauces, salsas, seasonings, jellies, jams, pickled products, and more; plus food trucks, photo ops and fun events like the Hot Pepper Eating Contest and Spicy Food Eating Challenge. Tickets are $10 (free for kids under 12).
January 22 marks the beginning of the Chinese Lunar New Year, and the start of the annual celebrations at Phat Eatery, 23119 Colonial Parkway. To welcome the Year of the Rabbit, the restaurant will offer four seatings: Sunday, January 22 at 6 p.m. (Chinese New Year’s Day); Friday, January 27 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, January 28 at 11:30 a.m.; and Sunday, January 29 at 11:30 a.m. (early arrival advised, no walk-ins).
At each seating, guests can enjoy a special five-course tasting menu — from dim sum offerings like lobster dumpling, caviar shrimp siu mai and XO carrot cake to 44 Farms beef short rib rendang — plus Lion Dance performances by Lee Golden Dragon. Prepaid reservations are $88 per person (service included) and $28 for children ages 4 to 12 (includes choice of pineapple fried rice or chicken stir-fried noodles and ice cream).