Upcoming Houston Food Events: Enjoy Gastronomy, Art and Spectacle at MAD

Ouisie’s Table, 3939 San Felipe, is now offering Oui Flights, an extensive menu of flights with boozy sips from around the world – from Japanese whiskey to Texas bourbon, Canadian rye to Irish whiskey. Each comes with a trio of one to two ounce sips, with options to create a personal flight, as well. Prices will vary.
In celebration of the Chinese New Year and Year of the Rabbit, legendary television icon chef Martin Yan will host a cooking class at Central Market Houston, 3815 Westheimer, on Monday, January 23 at 6:30 p.m. Featured dishes include roast chicken salad with seasonal fruits, seafood in a golden cup, celebration sweet and sour fish and wok-tossed longevity noodles. Tickets are $90 per person including a meal and wine pairings.
Brennan’s of Houston, 3300 Smith, has invited New Orleans drinks historian and founder of Drink & Learn, Elizabeth Pearce, to host a sipping soiree highlighting Prohibition-era beverages on Tuesday, January 24 beginning at 6 p.m. The evening includes a choice of welcome beverage, plus additional featured cocktails with heavy bites. Tickets are $85 per person plus tax and gratuity. Roaring ‘20s attire encouraged.
Cirque du Soleil’s KOOZA is making a celebrated return to Houston for the first time in
over a decade beginning on January 25 and running through March 5; and in celebration, avant-garde Spanish restaurant MAD, 4444 Westheimer , has announced a special menu inspired by art, gastronomy and entertainment. The FOUR ACTS menu ($70) and optional wine pairing menu (+$45) will be available during the duration of the show’s time in Houston, with choices like the Ginger Roll (rice paper spring roll with sweet and spicy peanut sauce), Ultimate Croqueta (with jamon iberico, creamy béchamel and nutmeg infusion), Cirque du Filet (+$16, a six-ounce prime filet mignon finished with a scoop of piquillo pepper sorbet) and The Final Bow (two scoops of house sorbet or gelato in a variety of flavors).
On Thursday, January 26, Rainbow Lodge, 2011 Ella, is kicking off 2023 and the Houston Rodeo season with its annual game and ranch dinner, BISON, BOURBON AND BRIMS. This year, chef Mark Schmidt has created a New Mexico-inspired dinner featuring free-range meats and wild-caught seafood sourced from Santa Fe’s Beck & Bulow and its team of butchers, ranchers and fishers. Guests are invited to dress in festive rodeo attire and enjoy a bourbon reception at 6 p.m., followed by the seated dinner at 7 p.m. Tickets are $195 per person all inclusive.
Asia Society Texas, 1370 Southmore, will ring in the year of the Rabbit with its free, all-ages Lunar New Year Festival on Saturday, January 28 from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Guests can expect performances including lion dancing, art and craft activities, interactive story times, and food inspired by Lunar New Year traditions across Asia. There is no admission to attend (RSVPs are requested); but the Spring Festival: Splendor of Huaxing performances at 1 and 3 p.m. are ticketed at $10 each (AST members receive 35 percent off).