Upcoming Houston Food Events: Ice Cream for Breakfast and A Night in Piedmont

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:
Creative collaboration and pop-up market #HaveANiceDayHTX will be celebrating the Lunar New Year at a special pop-up at The Ion, 4201 Main, on Sunday January 29 from 4 to 8 p.m. The market celebrates BIPOC makers, creators and causes, featuring a number of local vendors—including the first pop up from b’tween Sandwich Co., chef and Gatlin’s alum Michelle Wallace’s solo sandwich venture. The market is free to attend and free parking onsite.
New Orleans bar and restaurant owner Neal Bodenheimer (Cure, Cane & Table, VALS, Peychaud’s and more) is hosting a bar takeover at Julep, 1919 Washington, on Monday, January 30 from 7 to 10 p.m. He’ll be serving a selection of cocktails from his new book, Cure: New Orleans Drinks and How to Mix ‘Em with coauthor Emily Timberlake. The debut book showcases New Orleans’s iconic cocktail scene through 100 drinks, each chosen to represent the city’s past, present and future. Books will be for sale for $18 for this event only.
On Monday, January 30 at 6:30 p.m., Trattoria Sofia, 911 West 11th, is hosting an exclusive “A Night in Piedmont” wine tasting and pairing dinner on its patio with special guest Giorgio Pelissero, owner of Pelissero Vineyards. The evening features a four-course wine paired dinner and
tickets are $150/person, excluding tax and 20 percent gratuity. Reserve online.
Roma, 2347 University, will transport guests to Montalcino, Italy at its Il Poggione wine dinner with winemaker Alessandro Bindocci. Indulge in a tour of three wines from the vineyard throughout the four-course dinner, with Tuscan inspired courses including Pappardelle al Cinghiale (pappardelle pasta with wild boar) and Stinco d’Angello (braised lamb shank over creamy polenta). The wine dinner is at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, January 31 and seats are $125 per person plus tax and gratuity. Limited space is available. Call 713-664-7581.
Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar is hosting a Bacon Experience for two, offering a three-course menu featuring bacon-inspired dishes and craft beer pairings on January 30, January 31 and February 1. Enjoy a welcome starter of bacon candy before moving on to choices such as fried hush puppies, bacon wrapped bbq bison meatloaf and maple bacon loaded doughnut holes. The Bacon Experience dinner is $85 for two people; final price includes taxes, service charges and 18 percent gratuity.
Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams is gearing up for its seventh annual Ice Cream for Breakfast Day at its scoop shops, dropping the Maple Soaked Pancakes flavor and offering freebies, giveaways and more on Saturday, February 4 from 9 a.m. to noon (both Houston shops will be participating). Take a PJ selfie for the chance to win a year of ice cream.
Ouisie’s Table Restaurant & Gardens, 3939 San Felipe, will host a Happy Galentines event featuring brunch, sparkling drunks and a hands-on florals class on Sunday, February 12 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Cost is $175 per person, plus tax and gratuity and includes brunch, drinks and floral arrangements to take home. Reservations are required no later than Friday, February 6.