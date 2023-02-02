Upcoming Houston Food Events: A Beer-Fueled Progressive Dinner and Truffle Masters Pre-Game

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:
DR Delicacy is slated to host its highly anticipated Truffle Masters event once again this year (March 6); but first, the luxury foods purveyor is partnering with Central Market, 3815 Westheimer, to host a truffle tasting pre-party on Friday, February 3 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Six Houston chefs—including Michelle Wallace of b’tween Sandwich Co., Phat Eatery's Alex Au-Yeung, David Skinner of Eculent and more—will take over the upstairs of Central Market to offer truffle-kissed bites alongside wine, champagne, and music from the Houston Symphony. Tickets (limited to 150 guests) are $70.
Carrabba’s Italian Grill will host a “For the Love of Wine” four-course wine dinner on Tuesday, February 7 at 6:30 p.m. for $70 per person. Highlights include antipasti, linguine pescatore, wood-grilled Filet Bryan and a two-layer brownie with chocolate mousse and strawberry cream.
On Wednesday, February 8, Indianola and True Anomaly Brewing Company are joining forces for a One Small Step progressive dinner, starting at the Brewery, 2012 Dallas, at 5:30 p.m. and finishing at Indianola, 1201 Saint Emanuel. Tickets are $85 per person.
Memorial Park is opening its transformational Land Bridge and Prairie project to the public on Saturday, February 11, celebrating with The Biggest Picnic in Texas. The free family-friendly picnic will feature food and drinks for purchase, a picnic basket giveaway, live music, face painting, self-guided tours, educational opportunities and more from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Brennan’s of Houston will host a Galentine’s Brunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 11. Features include starters like Crab Louie, Creole or Bobwhite Quail Beignet, or Snapping Turtle Soup and entrees such as Sebastian’s Pain Perdu or Steak Frites, with side choices from Smoked Gouda Andouille Mac & Cheese to Sorghum-Glazed Brussels Sprouts. Reservations required by calling 713-522-9711.
R-C Ranch is hosting a hands-on Charcuterie Board Date Night Class on Wednesday, February 15 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Participants will work together to create their own charcuterie masterpiece and get a behind-the-scenes glimpse into R-C Ranch's cured meat process while enjoying charcuterie, cheese and wine. Tickets are $200.