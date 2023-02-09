Upcoming Houston Food Events: Eat for a Good Cause During Eat Drink HTX

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:
Houston Restaurant Weeks is bringing back its more casual sister event, Eat Drink HTX, running Wednesday, February 15 through Tuesday, February 28. Raising funds for nonprofits the Houston Food Bank and Children at Risk, the two-week event was developed for the more casual and fast-casual dining category, with a lower price point set for prix fixe brunch, lunch and dinner menus. This year’s participants include spots like B.B. Lemon, City Cellars HTX, Craft Burger, da Gama Canteen, Fiori, La Calle Tacos, Xin Chao and more.
MAX’s Wine Dive, 4720 Washington, is bringing back its Mardi Gras French Toast from Friday, February 17 through Tuesday, February 28. Guests can enjoy the special starting at $16 with a choice of protein and with elevated add-ons such as chicken tenders or a lobster tail.
Kenny & Ziggy’s New York Delicatessen Restaurant, 1743 Post Oak, has brought back its Borsch Belt Pop-up, with dates on Tuesday, February 14 and Thursday, February 16 through Sunday, February 18. Dani Luv of NYC’s beloved Sammy’s Roumanian Steakhouse will return to host the energetic dinner show for a night of food, booze, music, dancing and laughs. Tickets are $35 admission plus a minimum $50 per person purchase of food and beverages plus tax and gratuity (tickets required by calling Ali Bamberger at Kenny & Ziggy’s at 281-407-9141).
Saint Arnold Brewing Company, 2000 Lyons, invites guests to a Valentine’s Day Beer & Cheese Pairing in its Beer Hall on Sunday, February 19 from 2 to 4 p.m. Tickets are $50 and include five cheeses selected by the Houston Dairymaids paired with five Saint Arnold beers, locally sourced Bee2Bee Honey, a plate of soft pretzels and mustard served family style for each table, and a guided tasting from a Houston Dairymaid and a Saint Arnold Brand Ambassador. Each guest can enjoy one welcome pint from the taps, and additional pints will be available for purchase.
Guests can head to San Leon’s Pier 6 Seafood & Oyster House, 113 6th, for a lavish Fat Tuesday celebration on Tuesday, February 21, featuring over-the-top Mardi Gras decor, beads and masks, a DJ, and food and drink specials like Boudin Roasted Oysters and the P6 Sazerac.
The Rustic is celebrating Fat Tuesday (February 21) with the return of its Mardi Craw event, featuring live music, Cajun fare, drink features from Bacardi and crawfish boils.