Upcoming Houston Food Events: Wine Dinners, Tequila Pairings and Exclusive Cellar Cuts

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:
Let’s Talk Womxn, a volunteer-based collaborative movement of women-owned food and beverage entrepreneurs, is throwing a “Let’s Talk & Celebrate” Gold Glamour Gourmet Bash held at Caracol, 2200 Post Oak, from 6 pm to 8 p.m. on Sunday, March 5. Houston hosts’ Sharon Haynes, Alli Jarrett, and Tracy Vaught will honor Women’s History Month and International Women’s Day with abundant food, power cocktails and entertainment. Tickets are $100 per person.
Brasserie 19, 1962 West Gray, is hosting its first wine dinner of the year with Orin Swift Cellars on Monday, March 6 beginning at 6:30 p.m. Highlights include rock dish crudo, hot smoked arctic char, cabbage stuffed with foie gras and duck, ribeye in cardamom jus and chocolate vacherin.
On Tuesday, March 7 at 6:30 p.m., B&B Butchers & Restaurant will host the first of its 2023 “Meet Our Meat” dinners, 12-course meat tasting and wine pairings offered in The Butcher Shop. Curated by executive chef Eduardo Montesflores, guests have the rare opportunity to taste and compare the flavor components of our exclusive cellar cuts while learning about the meat and the dry-aging process. Cost for the guided tasting dinner is $375++ per person and space is limited as each dinner only holds up to 16 guests. Upcoming dates run Tuesdays, April 4, May 9 and June 6. Guests can book their spot now on OpenTable.
Pondicheri, 2800 Kirby, will feature Holi specials created by chef Anita Jaisinghani and available Wednesday, March 8 through Sunday March 12. Each day will feature a different special, beginning with the Holi Dosa Dreams (crispy dosa with beet chile, turmeric, and fresh herbs) and followed by a Traveling Holi Chaat (lentil dumplings in spirulina-tinged yogurt, hot potato cake, chaat sauces chile masala), Holi Pizza (lamb keema, gruyere) and finally the Holi Shrimp Biryani (Gulf shrimp, moong sprouts, fresh herbs, blue spirulina). Finish with the Holi Cheesecake – flavored with rose, coffee, blueberries, cardamom, saffron and turmeric. All specials are offered dine-in or takeaway.
Hugo’s, 1600 Westheimer, will present a Casa del Sol Tequila Dinner on Wednesday, March 8, starting with a reception at 6:30 p.m. followed by the dinner at 7. Cost is $125 per person and highlights include crispy duck in mole poblano, lime-cured shrimp with chile canario, lamb tacos de birria, braised short rib over creamy corn rice, and tequila syrup-soaked baba cake with salted caramel, yuzu gel and Mexican vanilla cream.
On Thursday, March 9, Backstreet Cafe, 1103 South Shepherd, will host a Balboa Wine Dinner with special guest Thomas Glase owner and winemaker. The evening begins with a reception at 6:30 p.m. followed by a seated dinner at 7, with highlights including lamb chops and mushroom risotto, short ribs in demi glaze and almond financier cake with brown butter, cherries and hazelnut-orange ice cream. Cost is $120 per person plus tax and gratuity.