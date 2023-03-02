Navigation
Support Us

Houston's independent source of
local news and culture

Things To Do

Upcoming Houston Food Events: Wine Dinners, Tequila Pairings and Exclusive Cellar Cuts

March 2, 2023 4:00AM

B&B Butchers & Restaurant invites guests to meet their meat at exclusive 12-course tastings.
B&B Butchers & Restaurant invites guests to meet their meat at exclusive 12-course tastings. Photo by Kirsten Gilliam
Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:

Let’s Talk Womxn, a volunteer-based collaborative movement of women-owned food and beverage entrepreneurs, is throwing a “Let’s Talk & Celebrate” Gold Glamour Gourmet Bash held at Caracol, 2200 Post Oak, from 6 pm to 8 p.m. on Sunday, March 5. Houston hosts’ Sharon Haynes, Alli Jarrett, and Tracy Vaught will honor Women’s History Month and International Women’s Day with abundant food, power cocktails and entertainment. Tickets are $100 per person.

Brasserie 19, 1962 West Gray, is hosting its first wine dinner of the year with Orin Swift Cellars on Monday, March 6 beginning at 6:30 p.m. Highlights include rock dish crudo, hot smoked arctic char, cabbage stuffed with foie gras and duck, ribeye in cardamom jus and chocolate vacherin.

On Tuesday, March 7 at 6:30 p.m., B&B Butchers & Restaurant will host the first of its 2023 “Meet Our Meat” dinners, 12-course meat tasting and wine pairings offered in The Butcher Shop. Curated by executive chef Eduardo Montesflores, guests have the rare opportunity to taste and compare the flavor components of our exclusive cellar cuts while learning about the meat and the dry-aging process. Cost for the guided tasting dinner is $375++ per person and space is limited as each dinner only holds up to 16 guests. Upcoming dates run Tuesdays, April 4, May 9 and June 6. Guests can book their spot now on OpenTable.

Pondicheri, 2800 Kirby, will feature Holi specials created by chef Anita Jaisinghani and available Wednesday, March 8 through Sunday March 12. Each day will feature a different special, beginning with the Holi Dosa Dreams (crispy dosa with beet chile, turmeric, and fresh herbs) and followed by a Traveling Holi Chaat (lentil dumplings in spirulina-tinged yogurt, hot potato cake, chaat sauces chile masala), Holi Pizza (lamb keema, gruyere) and finally the Holi Shrimp Biryani (Gulf shrimp, moong sprouts, fresh herbs, blue spirulina). Finish with the Holi Cheesecake – flavored with rose, coffee, blueberries, cardamom, saffron and turmeric. All specials are offered dine-in or takeaway.

Hugo’s, 1600 Westheimer, will present a Casa del Sol Tequila Dinner on Wednesday, March 8, starting with a reception at 6:30 p.m. followed by the dinner at 7. Cost is $125 per person and highlights include crispy duck in mole poblano, lime-cured shrimp with chile canario, lamb tacos de birria, braised short rib over creamy corn rice, and tequila syrup-soaked baba cake with salted caramel, yuzu gel and Mexican vanilla cream.

On Thursday, March 9, Backstreet Cafe, 1103 South Shepherd, will host a Balboa Wine Dinner with special guest Thomas Glase owner and winemaker. The evening begins with a reception at 6:30 p.m. followed by a seated dinner at 7, with highlights including lamb chops and mushroom risotto, short ribs in demi glaze and almond financier cake with brown butter, cherries and hazelnut-orange ice cream. Cost is $120 per person plus tax and gratuity.
KEEP THE HOUSTON PRESS FREE... Since we started the Houston Press, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Houston, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Brooke Viggiano is a contributing writer who is always looking to share Houston's coolest and tastiest happenings with the Houston Press readers.
Contact: Brooke Viggiano

Trending Food & Drink

Latest Stories

More »
California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Houston Press may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation