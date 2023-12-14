Navigation
Upcoming Houston Food Events: A Bubbly and Caviar Tasting and Free Meals for Kids

December 14, 2023 4:00AM

Dish Society loyalty members can earn free kids plates every day in December. Photo by Kimberly Park
Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:

Over at the Stomping Grounds, Sonoma Wine & Cheese, 1227 West 34th, will host a Bubbles, Oysters & Caviar event on Sunday, December 17 at 4 p.m. The try-before-you-buy event features 25-plus Champagnes and sparkling wines from around the globe, paired with East Coast oysters and caviar bumps. Tickets are $75.

While kids eat free every Tuesdays (with the purchase of an adult entree, salad or sandwich), Dish Society is offering loyalty members a free kid’s plate every day through December 31. Valid for guests ages 12 and under in combination with a Loyalty Member adult purchase of entree, salad or sandwich. Sign up online to become a member. 

Money Cat, 2925 Richmond, invites guests to pre-order Gingerbread House Kits, available to-go or for dine-in. Each $45 kit includes pre-baked gingerbread cookie pieces prepared by the Money Cat pastry team, plus candies and tools. Call 281-974-3735 to order and if building at the restaurant, specify date (December 16 or 17) and lunch or dinner service when making your reservation.

From 2 to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, December 20, Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen will host a public tamalada at 1140 Eldridge Parkway. Chef-owner Sylvia Casares will be the head tamalera, making chicken and/or pork tamales. All tamales will be packaged to take home to cook and enjoy at holiday celebrations. The classes conclude with happy hour and appetizers. Reservations are required ($75 per person) as space is limited to 30 people.

Homestyle Greek cafe Kriti Kitchen, 4010 Bissonnet, is hosting its last dinner series of the year on Thursday, December 21 from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Guests can enjoy a seasonal five-course dinner prepared by chef-owner Mary Cuclis, along with an optional wine pairing from an extensive selection of Greek wines. Feature include goie gras with kataifi and balsamic vinegar; mustard greens salad with oranges and feta; lobster with white beans and fennel; lamb chops with goat cheese and potatoes; and poached pears with baklava ice cream. Tickets are $135. 
