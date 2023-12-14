Upcoming Houston Food Events: A Bubbly and Caviar Tasting and Free Meals for Kids

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:
Over at the Stomping Grounds, Sonoma Wine & Cheese, 1227 West 34th, will host a Bubbles, Oysters & Caviar event on Sunday, December 17 at 4 p.m. The try-before-you-buy event features 25-plus Champagnes and sparkling wines from around the globe, paired with East Coast oysters and caviar bumps. Tickets are $75.
While kids eat free every Tuesdays (with the purchase of an adult entree, salad or sandwich), Dish Society is offering loyalty members a free kid’s plate every day through December 31. Valid for guests ages 12 and under in combination with a Loyalty Member adult purchase of entree, salad or sandwich. Sign up online to become a member.
Money Cat, 2925 Richmond, invites guests to pre-order Gingerbread House Kits, available to-go or for dine-in. Each $45 kit includes pre-baked gingerbread cookie pieces prepared by the Money Cat pastry team, plus candies and tools. Call 281-974-3735 to order and if building at the restaurant, specify date (December 16 or 17) and lunch or dinner service when making your reservation.
From 2 to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, December 20, Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen will host a public tamalada at 1140 Eldridge Parkway. Chef-owner Sylvia Casares will be the head tamalera, making chicken and/or pork tamales. All tamales will be packaged to take home to cook and enjoy at holiday celebrations. The classes conclude with happy hour and appetizers. Reservations are required ($75 per person) as space is limited to 30 people.
Homestyle Greek cafe Kriti Kitchen, 4010 Bissonnet, is hosting its last dinner series of the year on Thursday, December 21 from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Guests can enjoy a seasonal five-course dinner prepared by chef-owner Mary Cuclis, along with an optional wine pairing from an extensive selection of Greek wines. Feature include goie gras with kataifi and balsamic vinegar; mustard greens salad with oranges and feta; lobster with white beans and fennel; lamb chops with goat cheese and potatoes; and poached pears with baklava ice cream. Tickets are $135.