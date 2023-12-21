Navigation
Upcoming Houston Food Events: Shop then Enjoy a Leisurely Lunch at MaKiin

December 21, 2023 4:00AM

Located across from Tootsie's at The Shops at Arrive, sophisticated Thai spot MaKiin's new lunch service arrives just in time for the holiday shopping rush.
Photo by Raydon Creative
Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:

Recently opened Upper Kirby restaurant MaKiin,2651 Kipling, has launched a new daily lunch service, offered from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Enjoy plates such as silken calamari finished with black caviar; grilled pork ribs, classic pad Thai and beef Massaman curry.

Taste Kitchen + Bar Downtown, 420 Main, is hosting an all-day Ugly Sweater Brunch on Christmas Eve, Sunday, December 24. Guests can enjoy holiday music, festive cocktails and mimosas and eats from pecan praline waffles to seafood and grits. 

Marmo, 888 Westheimer, will host a Frerejean Freres Champagne Dinner on Thursday, December 28 at 6:30 p.m. Cost is $250 per person and the evening features a glamorous welcome cocktail reception followed by a five-course tasting menu. 

Uchi, 904 Westheimer, and Uchiko, 1801 Post Oak, will each offer a New Year's Eve Omakase menu, available from December 29-31. Luxe features include a Champagne soda float, kanpachi crudo and wagyu ribeye (Uchi, $400 for two) and oyster champagne, grilled lobster with congee and smoked cauliflower and dry aged new york strip (Uchiko, $350 for two).

For more New Year’s dining options, check out this year’s Houston New Year’s Eve Restaurant Guide, complete with multi-course affairs, midnight Champagne toasts and more; and our 2024 New Year's Day Brunch guide for a roster of hangover-curing brunches.
Brooke Viggiano is a contributing writer who is always looking to share Houston's coolest and tastiest happenings with the Houston Press readers.
