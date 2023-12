Upcoming Houston Food Events: Shop then Enjoy a Leisurely Lunch at MaKiin

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:Recently opened Upper Kirby restaurant MaKiin ,2651 Kipling, has launched a new daily lunch service, offered from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Enjoy plates such as silken calamari finished with black caviar; grilled pork ribs, classic pad Thai and beef Massaman curry. Taste Kitchen + Bar Downtown , 420 Main, is hosting an all-day Ugly Sweater Brunch on Christmas Eve, Sunday, December 24. Guests can enjoy holiday music, festive cocktails and mimosas and eats from pecan praline waffles to seafood and grits. Marmo , 888 Westheimer, will host a Frerejean Freres Champagne Dinner on Thursday, December 28 at 6:30 p.m. Cost is $250 per person and the evening features a glamorous welcome cocktail reception followed by a five-course tasting menu. Uchi , 904 Westheimer, and Uchiko , 1801 Post Oak, will each offer a New Year's Eve Omakase menu, available from December 29-31. Luxe features include a Champagne soda float, kanpachi crudo and wagyu ribeye (Uchi, $400 for two) and oyster champagne, grilled lobster with congee and smoked cauliflower and dry aged new york strip (Uchiko, $350 for two).For more New Year’s dining options, check out this year’s Houston New Year’s Eve Restaurant Guide , complete with multi-course affairs, midnight Champagne toasts and more; and our 2024 New Year's Day Brunch guide for a roster of hangover-curing brunches.