Upcoming Houston Food Events: Dry January Mocktails and the Return of Chili Quest

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:
Coltivare, 3320 White Oak, has brought back its month-long, zero-proof cocktail menu for Dry January, with a special mocktail menu curated by its allstar beverage team, led by bar manager Greg Thompson and beverage director/co-owner Morgan Weber. Sip booze-free drinks like the Down in Kokomo (which drinks like a daiquiri) or a G&T riff dubbed the Not & Tonic.
Vinny’s Pizza, 1201 Saint Emanuel, has announced its ninth pizza series partnership, featuring a collab with PX Project and specialty PX Pizza offered by the slice and pie throughout the month of January. The pie features fresh mozzarella, capicola, sweet Italian sausage, pepperonata and oregano, and is finished off with toasted fennel seed and cracked black pepper. A portion of proceeds will support the PX Project’s mission of using food as a vehicle to foster employability skills of youth through skill acquisition and self-development.
On Wednesday, January 10, Local Foods Rice Village, 2424 Dunstan, will host Chicago brewery Moody Tongue (the world’s first two-Michelin-starred brewery) for a one-night-only beer dinner beginning at 7 p.m. Highlights include Barrier Beauty oysters with cocktail sauce and mignonette, Vietnamese stone crab boil with sausage, potato and cor, smoked dino short rib with steamed buns, pickles and housemade XO sauce, grilled winter vegetables and persimmon and apple cobbler with Moody Tongue caramelized chocolate churro Baltic porter soft serve. Tickets are $65 per person, all-inclusive.
Yaga’s 15th annual Chili Quest & Beer Fest returns to the Galveston Island Strand on Saturday, January 13. The merchant walkabout will open at 11 a.m., chili tasting kicks off at noon ($13 tickets), and beer tasting starts at 1 p.m. ($35 tickets).
Montrose Cheese & Wine, 1618 Westheimer, will host its apres ski-style Raclette Party on Saturday, January 13 from 1 to 5 p.m. (or until the cheese wheel runs out!). Plates feature potatoes with caramelized onions, cornichons and baguette slices, all smothered in a scrape of melty raclette cheese.
Hop Topic World's annual Chili Cook-Off will take place at Equal Parts Brewing, 3118 Harrisburg, on Sunday, January 14 from noon to 4 p.m. GA tickets are $18 and include all-you-can-handle chili samples and a token for voting (judging kicks off at 3 p.m.).