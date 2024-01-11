Upcoming Houston Food Events: Coltivare Celebrates a Decade of Dining Excellence

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:
On Sunday, January 14, Kenny & Ziggy’s New York Delicatessen Restaurant, 1743 Post Oak, celebrates National Hot Pastrami Day, offering a Triple Decker Hot Pastrami Sandwich, made with USDA prime beef house cured for 45 days, for $26.95.
Guests are invited to a Pahlmeyer Napa Valley Wine Dinner at Marmo, 888 Westheimer, on Tuesday, January 16 at 6:30 p.m. The five-course dinner features Pahlmeyer wines and tastes from rich pasta to buttery Texas wagyu. Tickets are $300 per person and seating is limited.
Bayou City Hemp and 8th Wonder Cannabis will celebrate Dry January and the growing trend of "Texas Sober" with a THC dining series, aptly titled “High Society.” The first of four dinner experiences will debut on Thursday, January 18 at Musaafer, 5115 Westheimer, featuring an eight-course meal with mocktails infused with THC. Guests will be able to choose from a low-dose and high-dose option, with seating beginning at 5:30 and 8:30 p.m., respectively. Tickets are $188 per person plus tax and gratuity.
The Evelyn Rubenstein Jewish Community Center (aka The J) has introduced the Spring 2024 class schedule at its new Culinary Studio, kicking off with a "Food and Celebration Entertaining" class on Thursday, January 18 at 7 p.m. Other hands-on cooking classes in the lineup include Meal-Prep Masterclass: Prep, Cook, Enjoy! (January 25), “Chinese Lunar New Year; Year of the Dragon” (February 1), and “Challah Baking: Knead to Know” (February 8). See the full schedule and register for classes online.
All five The Union Kitchen locations will celebrate Dolly Parton’s 78th birthday with a themed brunch on Saturday, January 20, the day after Parton's birthday. In addition to its regular brunch menu, enjoy specials like the The Jolene cocktail, a blend of mezcal, fresh lime juice, muddled mandarin and agave with a black salt brim; a banana Puddin’ Parfait; and the 9 to 5 Special, inspired by Parton’s famous biscuits and milk gravy recipe. Guests are invited to bring a new children's book to donate to Casa de Esperanza, a Houston-based organization dedicated to providing a safe and loving home for children and families facing difficult circumstances. Reservations are recommended.
Pulling fresh goodies from its onsite garden for a decade, Coltivare, 3320 White Oak, is throwing a special evening to honor its ten-year anniversary, held on Tuesday, January 23 with seatings available from 5-6 p.m. and 7:30-8:30 p.m (limited to 2.5 hours). The four-course dinner will feature selections from three categories — Past, celebrating highlights from Coltivare’s 2014 opening menu, think ricotta gnocchi and roasted steamed fish; Present, honoring fan-favorites like the famous spaghetti with black pepper and parmesan; and Future, featuring items that have not yet run on a menu including swordfish carpaccio and braised beef ravioli with caramelized onion, garden greens and cauliflower. Optional 2014 vintage wine pairings will be offered for each course at an additional charge. Reservations are required and cost is $100 per person.