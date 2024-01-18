Upcoming Houston Food Events: Whiskey, Wine and Pizza with a Purpose

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:
Pastore, 1180 Dunlavy, has announced its Pizza with Purpose campaign, collaborating with local chefs to create pizzas for charity all year long. With each pizza ordered, Pastore will donate $5 to the organization. In January, Pastore diners can enjoy chef Tim Reading of Leo’s River Oaks’ signature pizza featuring whipped ricotta, spicy capicola, aged asiago, arugula and pickled onions and giving back to the Rescued Pets Movement. February’s featured chef Lena Le of Lena’s Asian Kitchen, offering a pie topped with Vietnamese meatballs, tomato sauce, Thai basil and mozzarella cheese to raise funds for Daya Houston and its mission to aid and empower South Asian survivors of abuse. Stay tuned for more.
Eunice, 3737 Buffalo Speedway, is celebrating Mardis Gras with homemade king cakes, available for $45 now through February 12. Orders must be placed at least two days in advance.
The 8th Annual Hops n' Hot Sauce Festival will be held at Humble Civic Center on Saturday, January 20 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., offering folks fresh craft brews and unlimited sampling of fiery flavors, from hot sauces and salsa to seasonings and spicy bbq. There will also be a Hot Pepper Eating Contest and Spicy Food Eating Challenge. Tickets are $10 in advance and at the door (free for kids under 12).
Bayou & Bottle, 1300 Lamar, will celebrate its 7th Anniversary on Sunday, January 21, offering $7 signature Dr. Pepper Old Fashioned cocktails all day and night.
Guard and Grace, 500 Dallas, is hosting an exclusive Wine Dinner in collaboration with the esteemed Robert Foley Vineyards. On Tuesday, January 23 from 6:30 to 10 p.m. Highlights include smoked miso black cod, duck and foie gras cannelloni, braised lamb galette, oak grilled Prime NY strip with truffle brown butter hollandaise, and gorgonzola cremeaux with charcoal-roasted grape jam. Tickets are $195++.
Loch Bar, 4444 Westheimer, will host an Old Forester Whiskey Dinner on Wednesday, January 24 at 7 p.m. Guests can enjoy a four course menu with features including fresh lobster tail, harissa grilled Skull Island prawns with Old Forester pineapple glaze, and smoked fish and caviar served with crispy fried potatoes. Tickets are $199 per person and seating is limited to 13 guests.
The annual Taste of the Town is back, held at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott Hotel & Convention Center on Thursday, January 25 from 5 to 9 p.m., with bites, entrees, desserts, pastries and beverages from some of the area's finest restaurants, caterers, bakeries, delis and more. Tickets are $45 online or $50 at the door with two alcoholic drink tickets and unlimited food samples, water and soft drinks; kids tickets are $25 online or $30 at the door.