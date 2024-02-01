Upcoming Houston Food Events: Celebrate the Year of the Dragon

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:
Ostia, 2032 Dunlavy, will host its first-ever wine dinner on Wednesday, February 8 at 6:30 p.m. The evening will feature legendary producer Brovia Winery, beginning with light bites and bubbles in Ostia’s dining room and followed by a four-course, family-style menu curated by chef Travis McShane and expertly paired with Brovia wines. A representative from Brovia will guide guests through each wine. Tickets are $180 per person and space is limited.
Finn Hall, 712 Main, is launching “Behind the Menu”, a curated themed dinner series featuring culinary creations by Finn Hall’s local up-and-coming and award-winning chefs, paired with crafted cocktails from elevated in-house bar Swallow’s Nest. The dinner series will launch on Friday, February 9 from 7 to 9:30 p.m. with a Lunar New Year celebration and four-course meal from Fire Noodz with drink pairings. Tickets are $80 per person and highlights include steamed pork and veggie dumplings, spicy soy sauce noodle, karaage bao and mochi and moon cake.
To welcome the Year of the Dragon, Phat Eatery, 23119 Colonial, will once again host multiple seatings for its Malaysian New Year’s feast. At each, guests will enjoy a special tasting menu, presented family style—think smoked duck wraps, prosperity toss salmon and short rib beef rendang, plus Lion Dance performances by Lee Golden Dragon. Cost is $88 per person and $28 for children age 4–12. Seatings run Friday, February 9 at 7 p.m., Saturday, February 10 at 11:30 a.m. (Lunar New Year’s Day), Sunday, February 11 at 11:30 a.m. and on Valentine’s Day, Wednesday, February 14 at 7 p.m. (early arrival advised, no walk-ins).
In honor of the Lunar New Year, Hongdae 33, 9889 Bellaire, will offer BOGO Korean Soju to accompany its premium AYCE Korean barbecue from Friday, February 9 through Sunday, February 11.
Duck N Bao, 5535 Memorial, will celebrate the Year of the Dragon with a Dual Lobster Tail Special for $19.99, available from Saturday, February 10 through Wednesday, February 14. Served family style, the platter will feature two lobster tails prepared salt and pepper style or in a luxurious truffle sauce topped with freshly shaved truffle (+$10).
Brennan’s of Houston, 3300 Smith, is hosting a Creole-style Galentine’s Brunch on Saturday, February 10 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Make a reservation by calling 713-522-9711.
Trattoria Sofia, 911 West 11th, invites pals to enjoy heart-shaped pizzas, Campari cocktails, DJ tunes and more at its Galentine’s Brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, February 11.
