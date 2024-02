Upcoming Houston Food Events: Celebrate the Year of the Dragon

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings: Ostia , 2032 Dunlavy, will host its first-ever wine dinner on Wednesday, February 8 at 6:30 p.m. The evening will feature legendary producer Brovia Winery, beginning with light bites and bubbles in Ostia’s dining room and followed by a four-course, family-style menu curated by chef Travis McShane and expertly paired with Brovia wines. A representative from Brovia will guide guests through each wine. Tickets are $180 per person and space is limited. Finn Hall , 712 Main, is launching “Behind the Menu”, a curated themed dinner series featuring culinary creations by Finn Hall’s local up-and-coming and award-winning chefs, paired with crafted cocktails from elevated in-house bar Swallow’s Nest. The dinner series will launch on Friday, February 9 from 7 to 9:30 p.m. with a Lunar New Year celebration and four-course meal from Fire Noodz with drink pairings. Tickets are $80 per person and highlights include steamed pork and veggie dumplings, spicy soy sauce noodle, karaage bao and mochi and moon cake.To welcome the Year of the Dragon, Phat Eatery , 23119 Colonial, will once again host multiple seatings for its Malaysian New Year’s feast. At each, guests will enjoy a special tasting menu, presented family style—think smoked duck wraps, prosperity toss salmon and short rib beef rendang, plus Lion Dance performances by Lee Golden Dragon. Cost is $88 per person and $28 for children age 4–12. Seatings run Friday, February 9 at 7 p.m., Saturday, February 10 at 11:30 a.m. (Lunar New Year’s Day), Sunday, February 11 at 11:30 a.m. and on Valentine’s Day, Wednesday, February 14 at 7 p.m. (early arrival advised, no walk-ins).In honor of the Lunar New Year, Hongdae 33 , 9889 Bellaire, will offer BOGO Korean Soju to accompany its premium AYCE Korean barbecue from Friday, February 9 through Sunday, February 11. Duck N Bao , 5535 Memorial, will celebrate the Year of the Dragon with a Dual Lobster Tail Special for $19.99, available from Saturday, February 10 through Wednesday, February 14. Served family style, the platter will feature two lobster tails prepared salt and pepper style or in a luxurious truffle sauce topped with freshly shaved truffle (+$10). Brennan’s of Houston , 3300 Smith, is hosting a Creole-style Galentine’s Brunch on Saturday, February 10 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Make a reservation by calling 713-522-9711. Trattoria Sofia , 911 West 11th, invites pals to enjoy heart-shaped pizzas, Campari cocktails, DJ tunes and more at its Galentine’s Brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, February 11.And if you're looking for deliciously romantic Valentine's Day or Valentine's Weekend plans, be sure to check out our 2024 Houston Valentine's Day Dining Guide