Upcoming Houston Food Events: Spiced Hurricanes, Beer and Chocolate Pairings and Warming Whiskey

February 8, 2024 4:00AM

Chapman & Kirby's inaugural LAMARdi Gras fete rocks spiced hurricanes, gumbo and more.
Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:

Urban South Brewery, 1201 Oliver, has teamed up with award-winning chocolatier Mostly Chocolate to offer a Chocolate & Beer pairing from February 13–18, pairing four of its innovative craft beers with four decadent chocolate truffles. Flights are $35 for one or $65 for two. https://urban-south-

Chapman & Kirby, 2118 Lamar, will host its inaugural LAMARdi Gras event on Saturday, February 10 from noon to 6 p.m. The fun will feature a lineup of music throughout the day, including Zydeco music, a DJ and a band, and New Orleans style food and drink from Spiced Hurricanes and French 75s to crawfish boils,
beignets and housemade gumbo.

Tickets start at $10, and $2 from every ticket will benefit the LSU Alumni Association Houston with the hopes of raising scholarship funds for students.

The Warwick, 5888 Westheimer, is celebrating Mardi Gras weekend with brunch on Saturday, February 10 and Sunday, February 11 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Guests can enjoy the hotspot’s regular menu alongside Cajun specials—think boudin omelette with crawfish sauce and King Cake beignets with sweet cream, plus festive decor and a Sunday brass band.

State Fare Kitchen & Bar, 947 Gessner, 15930 City Walk, 1900 Hughes Landing, will have a special Galentines Waffle Stack for brunch February 10–11 and February 17–18. The $17 plate features strawberry shortcake waffles stacked and served with fresh strawberries, vanilla-infused whipped cream and strawberry drizzle.

Chef Jane Wild will continue her bi-monthly dinner series, Jane’s Dine Inn, with two special events. The first is a Valentine’s Day Beer Dinner on Wednesday, February 14, featuring a five-course beer-paired menu with eats like fried chicken and caviar. Next, on Saturday, February 24, Wild is joining forces with the renowned whiskey brand Milam & Greene for a "Warming Whiskey Dinner," featuring five paired courses. Each dinner has two seating options: a seat at Jane's Kitchen Table for $225 per person, or one of the cozy Community Tables at $190 per person. Beer pairings are available at an additional cost of $50, while whiskey enthusiasts can indulge in pairings for $80.

Foodie fundraiser Eat Drink HTX returns February 15 through February 29, this year raising funds for Houston Food Bank and DePelchin Children’s Center. A little sibling to Houston Restaurant Weeks, the more casual restaurant campaign features a lower price point for prix fixe menus. An early look at this year’s participants includes fan favorites like Adair Kitchen, Craft Burger, Cowboys & Indians, Dak & Bop, Hughie’s Tavern and KP’s Kitchen, with new participants including Fainmous BBQ, Kriti Kitchen, Lankford’s Grocery & Market and South X Saigon.

Karbach Brewing Co. is bringing back the iconic ZiegFest Music Festival after a five-year hiatus. Held on Sunday, February 18, ZiegFest will feature Muscadine Bloodline, Treaty Oak Revival and Grant Gilbert, acting as the official launch of Karbach bringing ZiegenBock into its portfolio of craft beer. GA is $45 or $50 at the door with VIP access for $125. 
Brooke Viggiano is a contributing writer who is always looking to share Houston's coolest and tastiest happenings with the Houston Press readers.
Contact: Brooke Viggiano

