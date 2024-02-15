Upcoming Houston Food Events: Anti-Valentine's Day and the Return of the Mudbug

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:
The Pit Room, 1201 Richmond, has officially kicked off its crawfish season, selling crawfish by the pound for $13.99, a Three Pounder option for $38 and a Feast variety that included three pounds of crawfish, two snow crab clusters and one pound of shrimp for $95. All orders are cooked to order and served with traditional corn, potatoes and mushrooms, plus Andouille sausage. To contend with this year’s limited crawfish availability, the mudbugs will be available during limited hours, offered every Thursday and Friday after 1 p.m., and every Saturday and Sunday starting at noon, while supplies last.
On Friday, February 16, Albi Houston, 1947 West Gray, invites all singles to its Anti-Valentine's Day Party, featuring cocktails and mocktails, shop specials, photo props, live entertainment including a DJ, guitarist and belly dancer, and exclusive off-menu dinner features. Reservations are available from 5 to 10 p.m.
Marmo, 888 Westheimer, will hist The Relic Napa Valley Wine Dinner on Tuesday, February 20, beginning with a light cocktail reception and live piano at 6:30 p.m. and followed by a six-course wine-paired dinner. Highlights include smoked salmon with Meyer lemon agrodolce, quail saltimbocca, ricotta gnocchi with smoked wild boar ragu, coffee-rubbed lamb neck and more. Cost is $250 per person.
Mutiny Wine Room, 1124 Usener, will host its next Winter Wine Maker Series on Saturday, February 24, exploring the Loire region of Franc, home to cool weather Sauvignon Blancs, Chenin Blancs, Cabernet Francs, and Pinot Noirs. Reservations are $94 per person with tastings at 2:30 and 4:30 p.m.
Flying Saucer Draught Emporium, 705 Main S is bringing back its popular Girl Scout cookie-paired flights, available from Tuesday, February 27 through Thursday, February 29. Enjoy your favorite cookies paired with a curated flight of craft brews from popular breweries including Prairie Artisan Ales from Oklahoma City and Manhattan Project Beer Company in Dallas. Cost is $20 for four two-ounce pours with cookies.