Upcoming Houston Food Events: Giddy Up for Rodeo Season Bites and Booze

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:
Following the success of his first-ever wine dinner, chef Travis McShane presents his second family-style feast, featuring Bruliam Wines from the heart of Sonoma County, on Tuesday, February 27 at 6:30 p.m. at Ostia, 2032 Dunlavy. The evening begins with bubbles and bites followed by a four-course dinner of California-inspired dishes. Tickets are $160 per person.
Mimo, 736 1/2 Telephone, will host a wine dinner on Wednesday, February 28, featuring five courses paired with wines from Tenuta Mazzolino for $135 per person. Dinner begins at 6:30 p.m. with aperitvi, and plates will start coming from the kitchen at 6:45.
On Wednesday, February 28 and Thursday, February 29, BCN and Le Jardinier will host a collaborative experience at Le Jardinier, 5500 Main, merging French fine dining and cutting-edge Spanish cuisine. The special three-course lunch menu ($85) and five-course dinner menu ($200) is crafted by Le Jardinier’s chef de cuisine Felipe Botero and BCN’s executive chef Luis Roger; and diners will also have the option to add on tableside jamón Ibérico from skilled master carver Cinco Jotas of Osborne and Spanish and French artisanal cheese.
From Wednesday, February 28 through Saturday, March 16, Georgia James, 3503 West Dallas, is transforming into GJ Saloon for rodeo season, featuring live musical performances every Wednesday – Saturday, live airing of the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo on its TVs, daily happy hour from 5 to 7 p.m. ($1 oysters, $7 martinis, $7 old fashioneds), a $95 three-course Rodeo Prix Fixe and specialty rodeo-themed cocktails including The King George (wheated bourbon, wagyu beef tallow and bitters), Mr. Cash’s Fire Water (tequila, passionfruit, hibiscus, jalapeno, lime, sparkling water, tajin rim) and Selena (meyer lemon vodka, yuzu lemon). Sister concept Pastore will also offer a four-course prix fixe during rodeo season for $70.
On Thursday, February 29, Warehouse 72, 7620 Katy Freeway, invites guests to celebrate Leap Day as it pours and pairs with Stags Leap. The special dinner complements Stags' Leap vintages—broiled clams, Ora King salmon, smoked duck breast, sous-vide venison and sticky toffee pudding for $125 per person.
Treebeards is celebrating its 46th anniversary on Friday, March 1. As a nod to its influence on the Houston food scene, the hometown staple will be offering its classic Red Beans and Rice with Sausage at its original 1978 menu price of $1.95 and original oval platter presentation (with cheese costing extra) at all four of its locations. The offer is limited to one per person for dine-in or pick-up.
Goode Company president and chef Levi Goode will host a special Texas Independence Day dinner at Goode Company Armadillo Palace, 5015 Kirby, on Saturday, March 2 starting at 6:30 p.m. Presented family-style in the backyard, the curated dining experience was designed to celebrate the bounty of the State alongside live music, cocktails and rodeo fun. Tickets are $150 per person for GA and $250 for VIP tickets featuring early entry, access to an early live music performance, rodeo merch swag bag, a specialty cocktail, chef demonstration and tasting of the menu for Levi Goode’s soon-to-open concepts, Credence and Sidebar.