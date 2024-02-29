Upcoming Houston Food Events: Texas Spirits and a 12-Course Meat Tasting

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:
The Rustic, 1836 Polk, 1121 Uptown Park, will celebrate Texas Independence Day on Saturday, March 2, rocking an all-day party with Texas-style fun from roller ropers and live music to $5 Tito's lemonades.
Highly-anticipated culinary event The Truffle Masters returns to at The Revaire, 7122 Old Katy, on Monday, March 4 from 7 to 10 p.m., as 30 Houston chefs battle it out using the luxurious black winter truffle. This year’s talent includes 5kinokawa’s Billy Kin, Le Jardinier’s Felipe Botero and James Beard Award winner Benchawan Jabthong Painter of Street to Kitchen, among others. Tickets are $275 for general admission and $395 for VIP (with early entry at 6 p.m.).
B&B Butchers & Restaurant will host its 12-course Meet Our Meat tasting and wine pairing in The Butcher Shop, 1814 Washington, on Tuesday, March 5 at 6:30 p.m. Curated by executive chef Eduardo Montesflores, guests have the rare opportunity to taste and compare the flavor components of B&B exclusive cellar cuts while learning about the meat and the dry-aging process. Tickets are $375/person, excluding tax and 20 percent gratuity. Future dates include Tuesdays, April 2, May 14 and June 4.
On Wednesday, March 6, Brennan’s of Houston, 3300 Smith, will host a Spirits Roundtable: Texas Spirits event from 6 to 8 p.m. Brennan’s bar manager Thomas Cordes will host the evening celebrating spirits beloved throughout the Lone Star, including tequila, whiskey and more. Tickets are $40 per person plus tax and gratuity.
In celebration of 30 years of the Nobu brand this fall, chef Nobu Matsuhisa is taking a journey across the states to visit a few Nobu locations, and Houston is one of them. The special event will take place on Thursday, March 7 from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at Nobu Houston, 5115 Westheimer, as guests enjoy an elegant evening complete with signature canapes, live chef stations and hand-crafted cocktails. Tickets are $250 per person.
Montrose Cheese & Wine, 1618 Westheimer, will host its last Raclette Party of the season on Saturday, March 9. Hit the patio for an apres ski-style party featuring a giant wheel of melty raclette First scrape is at 1 p.m. and plates are first come, first served through 5 p.m. or while supplies last.