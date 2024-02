Upcoming Houston Food Events: Texas Spirits and a 12-Course Meat Tasting

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:, 1836 Polk, 1121 Uptown Park, will celebrate Texas Independence Day on Saturday, March 2, rocking an all-day party with Texas-style fun from roller ropers and live music to $5 Tito's lemonades.Highly-anticipated culinary event The Truffle Masters returns to at, 7122 Old Katy, on Monday, March 4 from 7 to 10 p.m., as 30 Houston chefs battle it out using the luxurious black winter truffle. This year’s talent includesBilly Kin,Felipe Botero and James Beard Award winner Benchawan Jabthong Painter of, among others. Tickets are $275 for general admission and $395 for VIP (with early entry at 6 p.m.).will host its 12-course Meet Our Meat tasting and wine pairing in The Butcher Shop, 1814 Washington, on Tuesday, March 5 at 6:30 p.m. Curated by executive chef Eduardo Montesflores, guests have the rare opportunity to taste and compare the flavor components of B&B exclusive cellar cuts while learning about the meat and the dry-aging process. Tickets are $375/person, excluding tax and 20 percent gratuity. Future dates include Tuesdays, April 2, May 14 and June 4.On Wednesday, March 6,, 3300 Smith, will host a Spirits Roundtable: Texas Spirits event from 6 to 8 p.m. Brennan’s bar manager Thomas Cordes will host the evening celebrating spirits beloved throughout the Lone Star, including tequila, whiskey and more. Tickets are $40 per person plus tax and gratuity.In celebration of 30 years of the Nobu brand this fall, chef Nobu Matsuhisa is taking a journey across the states to visit a few Nobu locations, and Houston is one of them. The special event will take place on Thursday, March 7 from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at Nobu Houston , 5115 Westheimer, as guests enjoy an elegant evening complete with signature canapes, live chef stations and hand-crafted cocktails. Tickets are $250 per person., 1618 Westheimer, will host its last Raclette Party of the season on Saturday, March 9. Hit the patio for an apres ski-style party featuring a giant wheel of melty raclette First scrape is at 1 p.m. and plates are first come, first served through 5 p.m. or while supplies last.