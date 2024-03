Upcoming Houston Food Events: A Top Chef Dinner and Cocktails for a Cause

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:In honor of Women’s History Month, over a dozen up-and-coming female bartenders and Houston industry professionals have teamed up to celebrate women’s impact on the service industry, creating inspired cocktails to honor the women who have shaped the people they have become.Participants include Rosie Puccio of, Anastasia Kephart of, Celeste Flores of, Kayla Ferguson of, Lynn Miano of, Joi Fahrmann of, Chandra Daniel of, Emily Schmeltz of, Anitra Broussard of, Miriam Hines and Sabrina Poe of, Jasmine Minero of, Shawntell McWilliams ofand Brooke Lightfoot of. The cocktails will be available throughout March at each participating establishment and a portion of proceeds will be donated to charitable groups selected by each industry professional, including Iand the Tacos A Go Go and Greek cafe Kriti Kitchen have collaborated on a special menu item during National Women’s History Month, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting local service industry charity. Available at all five Tacos A Go Go locations throughout March, the limited-edition Lamb Barbacoa Gyro Taco features lamb barbacoa, tzatziki sauce, feta cheese, chopped scallions, crispy potato sticks and pickled red onions.This March, Pappas Restaurants invites guests to join them in the fight to #EndCancer as they donate a portion of the proceeds from select dishes and drinks purchased between March 6-26 to philanthropic partner MD Anderson Cancer Center. Little’s Oyster Bar will be donating a portion of the proceeds from its omega-3 rich Texas Red Fish with castelvetrano olive salsa verde; and Pappas Bros. Steakhouse has created the antioxidant-rich, low-sugar, zero-proof cocktail At First Blush, made with with Lyre’s Dry London Spirit, Lyre’s Italian Orange, coconut water, fresh lime juice, agave nectar, cucumber and orange.is celebrating the parks’ Centennial by bringing back The Biggest Picnic in Texas , held on Saturday, March 9 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m in the Picnic Loop, 301 North Picnic Lane. The free family-friendly event will feature picnic festivities, entertainment, food and drinks, treats from H-E-B and more.Acclaimed Seattle bakeryis bringing its handmade Eastern European-inspired pies to Texas once again, with pre-orders for Houston pickup available through Wednesday, March 20 for pickup at, 2202 Dallas, on Friday, March 22. Score favorites like the Beef & Cheese Piroshky, Smoked Salmon Pâté Piroshky, Potato & Cheese Piroshky and Chocolate Cream Hazelnut Roll. Jūn , 420 East 20th, will host chef-owner Evelyn Garcia’s fellowalum Jo Chan of Autin’sfor a special six-course Wine and Dine tasting on Monday, March 25. Chan will collaborate with Jūn chefs Garcia nad Henry Lu. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for cocktails, with dinner beginning at 6:30 p.m. Seats are $135 per person.