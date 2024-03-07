Upcoming Houston Food Events: A Top Chef Dinner and Cocktails for a Cause

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:
In honor of Women’s History Month, over a dozen up-and-coming female bartenders and Houston industry professionals have teamed up to celebrate women’s impact on the service industry, creating inspired cocktails to honor the women who have shaped the people they have become.
Participants include Rosie Puccio of Josephine’s Gulf Coast Tradition, Anastasia Kephart of Bayou Heights Bier Garten, Celeste Flores of Better Luck Tomorrow, Kayla Ferguson of Double Trouble, Lynn Miano of Little Dipper, Joi Fahrmann of Off The Record, Chandra Daniel of Poison Girl, Emily Schmeltz of Potente, Anitra Broussard of Riel, Miriam Hines and Sabrina Poe of Rosewater, Jasmine Minero of Soma Sushi, Shawntell McWilliams of Trez Art and Wine Bistro and Brooke Lightfoot of Two Headed Dog. The cocktails will be available throughout March at each participating establishment and a portion of proceeds will be donated to charitable groups selected by each industry professional, including I’ll Have What She’s Having and the Malala Fund.
Tacos A Go Go and Greek cafe Kriti Kitchen have collaborated on a special menu item during National Women’s History Month, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting local service industry charity I'll Have What She's Having. Available at all five Tacos A Go Go locations throughout March, the limited-edition Lamb Barbacoa Gyro Taco features lamb barbacoa, tzatziki sauce, feta cheese, chopped scallions, crispy potato sticks and pickled red onions.
This March, Pappas Restaurants invites guests to join them in the fight to #EndCancer as they donate a portion of the proceeds from select dishes and drinks purchased between March 6-26 to philanthropic partner MD Anderson Cancer Center. Little’s Oyster Bar will be donating a portion of the proceeds from its omega-3 rich Texas Red Fish with castelvetrano olive salsa verde; and Pappas Bros. Steakhouse has created the antioxidant-rich, low-sugar, zero-proof cocktail At First Blush, made with with Lyre’s Dry London Spirit, Lyre’s Italian Orange, coconut water, fresh lime juice, agave nectar, cucumber and orange.
Memorial Park Conservancy is celebrating the parks’ Centennial by bringing back The Biggest Picnic in Texas, held on Saturday, March 9 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m in the Picnic Loop, 301 North Picnic Lane. The free family-friendly event will feature picnic festivities, entertainment, food and drinks, treats from H-E-B and more.
Acclaimed Seattle bakery Piroshky Piroshky is bringing its handmade Eastern European-inspired pies to Texas once again, with pre-orders for Houston pickup available through Wednesday, March 20 for pickup at 8th Wonder Brewery, 2202 Dallas, on Friday, March 22. Score favorites like the Beef & Cheese Piroshky, Smoked Salmon Pâté Piroshky, Potato & Cheese Piroshky and Chocolate Cream Hazelnut Roll.
Jūn, 420 East 20th, will host chef-owner Evelyn Garcia’s fellow Top Chef alum Jo Chan of Autin’s Bureau De Poste for a special six-course Wine and Dine tasting on Monday, March 25. Chan will collaborate with Jūn chefs Garcia nad Henry Lu. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for cocktails, with dinner beginning at 6:30 p.m. Seats are $135 per person.