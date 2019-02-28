Upcoming Houston Food Events: Get Your Tickets for Southern Smoke Spring

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:

Chef Chris Shepherd has announced Southern Smoke Spring, a series of dinners throughout the city that will help raise money for the Southern Smoke Emergency Relief Fund. Since 2015, the foundation has donated more than $1.3 million—both to food and beverage industry professionals in crisis and to charities like the MS Society, the Gulf Seafood Foundation and Legacy Community Health. This spring lineup of events includes Steak with Aaron Franklin at Georgia James, 1100 Westheimer, on Sunday, April 14; and a Southern Smoke Spring Finale at One Fifth, 1658 Westheimer, on Thursday, April 18. Tickets will go on sale at SouthernSmoke.org on Tuesday, March 5.

The Rustic, 1836 Polk, is celebrating Mardi Gras an authentic, bayou-style Cajun crawfish boil all day on Tuesday, March 5. The Mardi Craw menu will feature Louisiana’s best crawfish with corn and potatoes (two pounds), jambalaya with grilled shrimp, chicken and sausage gumbo and a side of jambalaya, plus drinks like Pacific Beer, Corona Premier, a Hurricane Frozen Cocktail with Bacardi and Swamp Thing Frozen Cocktails with Bacardi. The party kicks off at 5 p.m. with a live DJ spinning New Orleans zydeco, jazz and R&B hits, followed a live performance by The South Austin Moonlighters. Admission is free with an RSVP on PreKindle. The event is first-come first-serve; an RSVP does not guarantee admittance. Limited VIP tickets are available for $40.