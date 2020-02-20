Upcoming Houston Food Events: Snag Your Menu of Menus Tickets Now

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:

Tickets are now on sale for our 18th Annual Houston Press Menu of Menus® Extravaganza, set for Tuesday, April 7 from 7 to 10 p.m. at Silver Street Studios, 2000 Edwards, and featuring tastes from over 35 local restaurants. General Admission tickets ($49 early bird) include entry, unlimited food and drink sampling, plus entertainment. VIP tickets ($79 early bird) include entry into the event one hour early unlimited food sampling alongside drink samples, entertainment and complimentary valet before 6:30 p.m. Note: ticket prices will increase, so act fast for the best deal.

On Wednesday, February 26, Backstreet Cafe, 1103 South Shepherd, will be celebrating Black History Month with a special event from 7 to 10 p.m. Forgotten Legacy: A Cocktail Dinner will share the amazing history of America’s earliest great black bartenders, including the formation of the Black Mixologists Club in 1898, with several of Houston’s best and most beloved black bartenders taking center stage to share their skill, creativity, flavors and personal stories. Tickets are $89++ per person and a portion of the proceeds will go to funding scholarships through BlackGirlWhiteCoat.Org, a Houston area charity dedicated to providing mentorship, motivation and representation to under-represented minorities in medicine

Hay Merchant, 1100 Westheimer, is partnering with Eureka Heights on a special beer dinner on Wednesday, February 26 (6 to 8 p.m.), raising funds for the Pink Boots Society, an organization created to assist, inspire and encourage women beer industry professionals to advance their careers through education. Dine on beer-paired courses including Cornflake fried pickles and malt vinegar chips, cornbread panzanella, bacon-wrapped porchetta with smoked polenta and arroz con leche. Tickets are $60 per person, and 100-percent of the profits of the five kegs tapped on that evening will be donated to the Pink Boots Society.

Superica, 1801 North Shepherd, continues its Texas Ta”que”ro takeover with Truth BBQ. The local pitmaster and Tex-Mex restaurant will be preparing 150 tacos this one night only, available at $4 each. Next up, a Blood Bros. BBQ taco on Wednesday, March 25.

Famed winemaker Jean-Charles Boisset will join Emmaline, 3210 West Dallas, for a special wine dinner on Thursday, February 27 at 6:30 p.m. The four-course menu with wine pairings costs $130++, with dishes including goat cheese croquettes, arancini and shrimp vol-au-vents passed appetizers, salmon carpaccio, duck cassoulet, beef medallions Oscar and buttermilk panna cotta.

EXPAND Celebrate Go Texans Day with duck chili Frito pie at Brennan's. Photo by Dragana Harris

Brennan’s of Houston, 3300 Smith, is kicking off rodeo season and the annual celebration of all things Texas with a special three-course prix fixe Go Texan Day menu on Friday, February 28 ($29 per person, plus tax and tip). Enjoy Texas duck chili Frito pie, blackened catfish tacos and cheesecake empanada. For reservations, call 713-522-9711.

As Leap Day happens to coincide with Open That Bottle Night (an annual occasion for wine lovers to pull out a rare or special bottle they’ve been saving and enjoy it with friends), The Tasting Room, 1101-18 Uptown Park, 818 Town and Country, will be celebrating with a number of specials, including 50-percent off every bottle on TTR’s hand-selected Sommelier’s List on Saturday, February 29; and 25-percent off all $100+ bottles from February 24-29.

Raising funds for the Southern Smoke Foundation, the second annual Southern Smoke Spring will host one very celebratory night at The Revaire, 7122 Old Katy, on Saturday, March 28, and tickets are on sale now. First up is the A Boy, A Girl, and A Goat Dinner ($500, including access to the after party), where James Beard Award-winning Chef Stephanie Izard will join chef Chris Shepherd to prepare a dinner featuring goat, from 6 to 9 p.m. After, a Caribbean Carnival After Party ($200) will be going down from 9 p.m. to midnight. Afro Colombian musical guests, Tribu Baharú, will be getting the party going with Caribbean beats, and The Underbelly Hospitality team will be serving up late-night whole hog tacos alongside Shake Shack grub to keep guests fueled on the dance floor.