Upcoming Houston Food Events: Memorial City Launches its inaugural Restaurant Weeks

Kuu is just one of the excellent restaurants in the lineup for Memorial City Restaurant Weeks.

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:

Memorial City will launch its month-long Memorial City Restaurant Weeks campaign on Sunday, March 1, showcasing specially-curated lunches and dinners from top area restaurants, with a portion of the price of each meal benefiting the Memorial Hermann Foundation. Restaurants in the inaugural lineup include Kuu, Perry’s Steakhouse, Liebman’s, Liberty Kitchen and more.

On Sunday, March 1 from 1 to 4 p.m., BrunchFest is bringing bottomless mimosas, Bloody Marys and brunch dishes from local restaurants to Midtown Park, 2811 Travis, for the ultimate Sunday Funday experience. The brunch experience comes from 11 Creative, the minds behind last year’s Houston Grilled Cheese Fest. In addition to the bottomless brunch, festival-goers can enjoy live music, games and more while selecting their choices for Best Bite, Best Sweet Treat and Best Savory Morsel. Tickets include bottomless food and drink sampling ($59 GA; $94 VIP with early entry at noon).

Eight Row Flint, 1039 Yale, is bringing back its Live Fire Tuesday cooking series, with a chef pop-up every Tuesday from 5 p.m. until sold out. On Tuesday, March 3, Coltivare chef de cuisine Hector Suarez will be kicking it off by going back to his roots and cooking up his spin on the Dominican Republic dish mofongo, fried green plantains typically mashed with garlic and olive oil and served with pork cracklin. Suarez’s spin will be a mofongo stuffed pork collar with a tomatillo avocado salsa ($15).

Jonathan’s The Rub Memorial Green, 12505 Memorial, is hosting a 94 Points & Up wine dinner on Wednesday, March 4, featuring five selected wines, all rated at least 94 points. Guests can enjoy five-wine paired courses, plus dessert beginning at 6:30 p.m. Cost is $94 per person plus tax and gratuity. Reservations are required. Call 713-808-9291.

Sip through California wines at Pappas Bros. Steakhouse. Photo by Julie Soefer Photography

On Thursday, March 5, guests are invited to join the wine team and Carlo Mondavi, one of Sonoma’s most talented farmers and winemakers, for the RAEN & Continuum Wine Dinner at Pappas Bros. Steakhouse Galleria, 5839 Westheimer. The dinner will showcase the beauty of Chardonnay and Pinot Noir from the western edges of the Sonoma Coast with RAEN wines, plus vintages from Mondavi’s Napa winery, Continuum. In order to demonstrate the world-class quality of these wines, guests will be tasting them blind against examples from Burgundy and Bordeaux. Cost is $395 per guest plus tax and gratuity and dinner begins at 7 p.m.

Brasserie du Parc, 1440 Lamar, will celebrate National Absinthe Day on Thursday, March, honoring the historically famed “Green Fairy” drink with a pairing and paint party from 5 from 7 to 10 p.m. The Salon de Brasserie du Parc event will pair absinthe and small bites as guests paint their own masterpiece on canvas. Canvases, brushes and paints will be provided. Tickets (limited are) $64 per person, all-inclusive.

On, Friday, March 6, Revival Market, 550 Heights, will be hosting an Agave Education Class with Agricole Hospitality co-owner Morgan Weber from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Weber will be selecting some of his favorite agave spirits, going over where they come from, how they’re made and how they differ from other spirits. Guests can expect grazing tables and passed bites paired with the different agave spirits for $85 per person. Only 35 spaces are available.

Morton’s The Steakhouse, 1001 McKinney, 5000 Westheimer, and Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars have come together to host “A Taste of Two Legends” wine dinner at locations nationwide on Saturday, March 7. Beginning at 6:30 p.m., guests can enjoy a chef-curated four-course meal featuring four different pours of Stag’s celebrated Napa Valley wines. Food highlights include a porcini rubbed filet mignon with wild mushrooms and roasted shallot butter, duck rillettes on crostinis and fresh oysters on-the-half-hell with passion fruit mignonette. Tickets are available for $135 per person, plus tax.