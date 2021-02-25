Upcoming Houston Food Events: Taste Your Way Through Katy's Best Restaurants

^ Keep Houston Press Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Houston and help keep the future of Houston Press free. Support Us

In honor of Women’s History Month, Etoile Cuisine and Brasserie du Parc mixologist Kimberly Paul and White Elm Cafe chef Jamie Orlacchio will team up for an evening of drinks and imaginative desserts on Monday, March 1, held at at Bovine & Barley, 416 Main. The Baroque It! event begins at 4 p.m. with seatings (limited) every hour. Cost is $35 per person plus tax and gratuity. Call 713-485-5980.

This year, our annual Tacolandia event is transitioning into the first ever Houston Press Tacolandia Taco Stop, taking place on Tuesday, March 2. Taco card ticket holders can hit up a special taco drive-thru at Silver Street Studios, featuring tacos in an assortment of styles from a number of Houston's best restaurants, with a pickup time from 4-8 p.m. The drive-thru also gives patrons the chance to pick up a beverage kit filled with adult beverages, from an el Jimador margarita to 11 Below brews. Tickets are $29 (prices will go up).

Bar chef Emily Schmeltz will entertain guests with her custom creations at a special Sagamore Rye Whiskey Cocktail Class at Potente, 1515 Texas, on Thursday, March 4 at 6:30 p.m. The class will feature a live demo at the Potente Bar along with craft cocktails and small plates to pair alongside. Tickets are $55 per person, plus tax and gratuity.

After havoc wreaked by Winter Storm Uri, Southern Smoke has launched a Texas Winter Storm Relief Fund to support food and beverage industry workers affected, from frozen crops and damaged homes to restaurants being shut down again. Those who were affected can apply for financial assistance online, and those who want to help can donate directly to the newly setup fund.

Chef Aaron Bludorn is one of the chefs that remains steadfast in his mission to support the beleaguered hospitality industry, launching a Collaboration Dinner series with national chefs that will benefit the foundation’s new Texas Winter Storm Relief Fund. The first dinner will take place on Thursday, March 11 at Bludorn, 807 Taft, with longtime friends, Per Se alum, chef Matthew Peters and Boulud Sud’s former executive chef, Travis Swikard. Guests can enjoy a five-course dinner — with features from Ora King Salmon Crudo and R-C Ranch Pork Terrine to Crawfish and Bandera Quail — for $105 per person and $35 for children (under the age of ten) plus beverage, tax, and gratuity. A portion of dinner proceeds will benefit the Southern Smoke Foundation’s new fund. Tickets and reservations are required.

Kenny & Ziggy’s, 2327 Post Oak, will be including the brand new The Express Haggadah with its seder meals, including local orders picked up at the deli and the Passover in a Box kits shipped nationwide via Goldbelly.com. The first day of Passover in 2021 is Sunday, March 28. The Express Haggadah is a modern and slick seder service guide, created to streamline the service in order to carry on the custom of retelling the beautiful story in its entirety. Included in Kenny & Ziggy’s Passover in a Box is two pounds of dinner-cut brisket, matzo balls, two quarts of chicken soup, five stuffed cabbages, five pieces of gefilte fish, carrot soufflé, potato kugel, one pint of tzimmis, one pint of charoset, horseradish, macaroons and brownies.

Now through the end of March, the Katy Taste Crawl will showcase Katy area eateries and support local charities, with each participating restaurant offering free appetizers to ticket holders. The lineup of restaurants includes Chuckwagon BBQ and Burgers, Pablo’s Mexican Kitchen, Phat Eatery, Thai Spice, Tiger Noodle and more. To participate, purchase a $30 ticket, download the Katy Taste Crawl app and visit participating restaurants to redeem coupons.