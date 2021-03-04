Upcoming Houston Food Events: Taco Tuesday and Banh Mi for a Cause

Purchase the “The Dr. Hotez One World” Banh Mi and 50-percent of the proceeds will go to Texas Children’s Hospital to support the hospital’s Center for Vaccine Development.

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:

Antone’s Famous Po’ Boys, 4520 San Felipe; 2724 West TC Jester, 6618 Fannin, continues its ‘H-Town Originals’ campaign by partnering with Dr. Peter J. Hotez for the month of March. “The Dr. Hotez One World” Banh Mi ($8.95) — thinly sliced marinated beef on house-baked French bread served with pickled carrots, cucumber, daikon radish, papaya with a roasted garlic-sambal aioli and fresh jalapeño — will be available at all three Antone’s locations and with 50 percent of its proceeds will go to Texas Children’s Hospital to support the hospital’s Center for Vaccine Development.

Up next in the Tacos A Go Go “Taco Tuesday Team-Up” program is chef Chris Williams of Lucille's. Williams and Tacos A Go Go chef-owner Maribel Gomez have created the Holy Mole Taco — featuring braised oxtail, sweet potato and cabbage slaw in a corn tortilla topped with oxtail gravy, available at all Tacos A Go Go locations on every Taco Tuesday throughout the month of March. A portion of proceeds from each taco sold will benefit Williams' non-profit, Lucille's 1913, which has donated more than 190,000 meals to people in need since the start of COVID-19.

Rodeo Goat Ice House, 2105 Dallas, has launched an epic new burger created by The Ticket's “Hardline” host Bob Sturm. Available for a limited time, “The Sturminator” ($13.50) features a Wisconsin brat in burger form, Deer Creek cheddar, Porter onions, red pepper chutney, sweet and hot pickles, bibb lettuce, whole grain mustard on a pretzel bun with a kiss of Wisconsin Grassland butter. From each burger purchased, $1 will be donated to Drop Your Pants/ Cornerstone Clothes Closet, an organization providing clothes to homeless men.

Abu Omar Halal will host a grand opening celebration for its new signature brick and mortar restaurant at 6377 Westheimer on Saturday, March 13 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. The location will feature a new signature menu that honors traditional cuisine of Jordan, as well as a new line of fresh juices, smoothies and salads. Guests who join the Grand Opening celebration will enjoy a complimentary dessert, fresh juice or fruit salad with any purchase.

On Saturday, March 13, Chris Shepherd will host the fourth class in his cookbook series, featuring Pull Up a Chair: Recipes from My Family to Yours by Tiffani Thiessen. The virtual class begins at 6 p.m. with a recorded message from Thiessen, followed by a menu including whiskey glazed spice nuts, lemon feta with warm bread, spicy pork tenderloin, cream cheese pie and more. Class kits are $150 include all ingredients to cook along during the live class and a copy of the book (and $20 from each class sold will be donated to Southern Smoke, Shepherd's foundation that supports food and beverage industry workers in crisis). Kits can be picked up at Friday, March 12 at the commissary kitchen location, 2520 Airline, from noon to 5 p.m.

On Tuesday, March 16, Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen owner and chef Sylvia Casares will host a kids cooking class on Zoom, teaching a new generation of Texans the Ancient Art of Making Tortillas. The class runs from 1 to 2:30 p.m., with step-by-step instructions on making and frying flour tortillas. The cost for the class, including all the ingredients, is $40 per person. Kits can be picked at either Sylvia’s location any time Saturday, Sunday or Monday before. Recommended ages are 8-12. All reservations must be made no later than Friday, March 12 by calling 832-230-3842.