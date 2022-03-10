Upcoming Houston Food Events: Ukraine Support and a March Madness Burger

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:
In celebration of March Madness, Hopdoddy Burger Bar has introduced the Final Fowl Burger, featuring a buffalo chicken patty topped with celery and carrot coleslaw, buffalo ranch sauce, fried cilantro mayo on a honey mustard brushed bun. Get it for $10.25 now through April 5.
Kenny & Ziggy’s, 1743 Post Oak, is sending aid to Ukraine, donating sales of its Ukrainian Meatballs to the nonprofit Razom for Ukraine, an organization desperately collecting donations for its emergency response project to provide medical supplies, humanitarian aid and support volunteers on the ground. For every main-course sale of the meatballs ($23.95), Kenny & Ziggy’s will donate $4 to Razom. Every appetizer-sized purchase ($13.95) will result in a donation of $2 to the organization. The meatballs are served in a casserole dish with either brown gravy or sweet and sour sauce. The main-course serving comes with a choice of two sides. This effort by the deli will continue indefinitely.
Rustika Café and Bakery, 3237 Southwest Freeway, is standing in solidarity with Ukraine and showing its support for the country with the launch of a Dessert Happy Hour. Available every Monday through Saturday from 2 p.m. to close, through March 31, the café and bakery will offer specially priced coffee and desserts, including espresso drinks, cookies, pies and more, donating a portion of proceeds from every Dessert Happy Hour purchase to the International Rescue Committee – an organization working quickly to mobilize resources that will provide life-saving support to Ukrainian civilians forced to flee their homes.
The Tasting Room, 818 Town and Country, and both locations of MAX’s Wine Dive, 214 Fairview, 4720 Washington, have created a “Kyiv Mule” cocktail, made with Shevkoff Luxury Ukrainian Vodka and with a percentage of the sales going to World Central Kitchen, an organization that strives to provide meals to Ukrainian families fleeing home and those who remain in the country.
Holi – an ancient Hindu festival celebrating the arrival of spring – is just around the corner, and Pondicheri, 2800 Kirby, will be celebrating with a full array of colorful specials to commemorate the March 18 holiday. Head chef and owner Anita Jaisinghani has pulled inspiration from popular Indian street foods to help craft the special menu, with highlights from mango bhel poori (a puffed toasted rice salad typically found on the streets of Mumbai) to colored naan, mater paneer biryani and eggplant pakoras. The specials will run from Wednesday, March 16 through Sunday March 20.
Código 1530 Tequila will be hosting a happy hour with Justin Boots at the JW Marriott, 806 Main, on Sunday, March 20 from 3 to 6 p.m. The event is open to the public.