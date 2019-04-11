Upcoming Houston Food Events: Balcones Whiskey Dinner at The Dunlavy, Prince Week at Lucille's

Mark your calendars because you don't want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:

The Palm Houston, 6100 Westheimer, is the setting for a culinary cook-off and brunch April 14. Guests will be able to enjoy a special Palm-style brunch buffet while watching four student chefs from the Art Institute of Houston compete to have their dish featured on The Palm's menu. The winner will also walk away with $500, while second place gets $300 and third, $100. Each competitor will prepare three Italian-inspired courses, an amuse bouche, an appetizer and an entree to be judged by a panel of four experts.

Diners will be able to watch the students in the kitchen on special monitors while enjoying brunch dishes such as crab cake Benedict and New York steak and eggs. The cost is $45 per person and seating is limited. For more information, call 713-977-8180.

The Dunlavy, 3422 Allen Parkway, will host a whiskey dinner with Balcones Distillery April 17, beginning at 6:30 p.m. with passed appetizers and cocktails, followed by a four course seated dinner from Chef Jane Wild and The Dunlavy team. Charlie McRae of Balcones Distilling will guide guests through the whisky pairings.

The cost is $85. For a seat at the table go to exploretock/thedunlavy.

Ouisie's Table, 3939 San Felipe, is hosting a wine pairing and dinner, April 17, with Grace and Ken Evenstad, founders of Oregon's Domaine Serene in the Willamette Valley. Attendees will sip and learn as the couple pair their estate's wines with five dishes, including baby sea scallops ceviche, seared Chilean sea bass and a fruit custard tart.

The cost is $145 per person, plus tax and gratuity. The dinner begins at 6:30 p.m. To reserve a spot, call 713-528-2264.

CityPlace at Springwoods Village, 1250 Lake Plaza Drive, is treating adults to their very own Easter egg hunt April 18, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be prizes and live music from Brett Axelson. The Curbside Sliderz food truck will be on hand selling its beef, chicken, turkey and vegetarian sliders.

The Wildcatter Saloon, 26913 Katy Freeway, will also host an Adult Easter Egg Hunt. There will be more than $2,000 in cash and prizes with a grand prize of $500. The event will be held April 21 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at Eventbrite.

EXPAND Henderson Heights has a grown-up Easter egg hunt. Photo by Megan Long

Henderson Heights, 908 Henderson, is throwing its own Adult Easter Egg Hunt April 20 beginning at 3 p.m. The hunt is free, but the pub needs a head count, so make sure to sign up through Eventbrite. It's BYOB, as in Bring Your Own Basket. In your search for the golden egg, which has a bonus prize, you will find adult goodies along the way, some a little naughty, some a little nice.

There will be a live band from 3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., plus Buffalo Bayou Brewing and Austin Eastciders will be on hand pouring your favorite brews.

EXPAND Last year's Prince Patio Party at Lucille's. Photo by Emily Hanley

Prince Week at Lucille's, 5512 La Branch, will be five days of fun, food and fans celebrating the memory of a ground-breaking musician gone too soon. The restaurant will host two wine dinners, April 17 and April 18, with 7 courses paired with 7 bio-dynamic wines at 7 p.m. for $77, plus tax and gratuity. There will be a Prince party afterwards with DJ Big Reeks. Antonio Eye and Alien Funkship Band will play April 19 for the regular dinner service and also April 20 for the Prince and Paella Patio Party from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. The paella event is $30 for food and the show. On Easter Sunday, Lucille's will serve its brunch menu along with special Prince Purple Pancakes.

Revival Market, 550 Heights Boulevard, will have a butchery demonstration with Morgan Weber, Jack Matusek and Jason Kramer of Yonder Way Farms April 25 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. If you've ever wanted to learn how to butcher a whole hog, here's your chance. Kramer will be providing the beast for the feast from his Yonder Way Farms. Weber and Matusek will be your guides through the process.

Participants will be able to sample charcuterie from Revival Market and then enjoy a family-style meal afterwards. It's BYOB which, in this case, does mean bring your own booze, be it wine, beer or bourbon. We are putting this info out early because there are only 30 seats available. The cost is $125 per person plus gratuity. For reservations, email layne@revivalmarket.com.