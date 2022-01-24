This Week in Houston Food Events: Free Eggs, a Crawdad Party and a Gumbo Cook Off

Tuesday, January 25
Steak Night at Nett Bar
Some people like Taco Tuesday but we think a great steak deal is even better. At Nett Bar, 4504 Nett, Tuesday is a special Steak Night beginning at 6 p.m. For $20, guests can savor a 14-ounce ribeye or 8-ounce filet along with two sides and a choice of a glass of Alamos Malbec or a select beer of the day. The steaks also come with compound butter and chimichurri sauce.
Nett Bar
also has a weekday happy hour from 4 p.m. to 8p.m. and its Geeks Who Drink trivia night on Wednesday begins at 8 p.m.
Wednesday, January 26
Chris Williams at University of Houston
Students, faculty and visitors at University of Houston's main campus will have the opportunity to enjoy a meal from one of Houston's best chefs, Chris Williams of Lucille's. He will be serving a meal of Ethiopian-inspired Berbere-spiced chicken breast, cranberry rice pilaf and stewed okra and tomatoes at the Cougar Woods Dining Commons, 4277 Wheeler Avenu.. For those not on the meal plan, the cost is $9.25 per person.
While visiting the campus, Williams and the UH Dining team will also be preparing 500 meals to be given to families in Houston's Third Ward neighborhood as part of his effort to provide quality, nutritious meals to seniors and residents in some of Houston's most underserved areas. Williams' charitable organization, Lucille's 1913, has provided nearly 400,000 meals to Houstonians since the start of the COVID pandemic.
Thursday, January 27
Last Call for Kings' Cake at Etoile
Crown yourself king with Etoile's Galette de Rois.
Photo by Philippe Verpiand.
Chef Philippe Verpiand has been a busy man baking dozens of Galette de Rois, the very French version of Mardi Gras King Cake. Verpiand began filling orders for the celebratory cake January 6. However, time is running out for those who have yet to get theirs.
The French version is a crown-shaped puff pastry filled with buttery almond cream. It serves 6 to 8 and is $36. For a mere $4 more, Etoile will throw in a bottle of Liberation de Paris sparkling wine. The only reason to not take that deal is if you don't drink sparkling wine. And if you don't, you can still order it and bring it on over to my pad.
This cake of kings does not have the yellow, purple and green sugar topping of the standard Mardi Gras King Cake. Like the French people, it's a little more refined and formal than its louder American cousin.
Orders should be placed 24 hours in advance. by calling 832-668-5808. The last day to order is January 27 for cakes to be picked up at Etoile Cuisine et Bar
, 1101-01 Uptown Park Boulevard, January 28 through January 31.
Friday, January 28
2022 Crawdaddy Party at Live Oak Bar & Grill
It's called Live Oak Bar & Grill for a reason.
Photo by Julie Nong
We may be repeating ourselves lately, but crawfish season is here and we are happy as a crawdad in mud. We are always looking to share crawfish news with our readers and the Friday night boil this weekend at Live Oak Bar & Grill
, 10444 Hempstead, is a fun way to kick off the season. Forget Friday Night Lights, we want Friday Night Bugs and there will be plenty of the Cajun crustaceans at the family-friendly neighborhood bar for a wallet-friendly price. At $6 per pound, that's one of the sweetest deals we've seen so far. Add-ons like corn, potatoes, mushrooms and sausage will be a little bit more.
And don't even get us started on the all-day drink specials, but since you asked, there will be $2 Jell-O shots, $4 shot specials, $5 margaritas and $5 frozen hurricanes. There will also be $15 mimosa carafes and $15 buckets of Montucky. The fun begins at 2 p.m.
Live Oak will have crawfish available every weekend throughout the season.
Saturday, January 29
4th Annual Gumbo Cook Off at Cedar Creek
Karbach's David Branch shows off his gumbo at last year's cook off.
Photo by David Branch
Despite sometimes gloomy winter weather, we Houstonians always have culinary and boozy events to look forward to in January and February when crawfish season gets going and Mardi Gras-inspired festivities pop up everywhere. At Cedar Creek Cafe Bar & Grill, 1034 W. 20th, its 4th Annual Gumbo Cook Off will provide an opportunity for attendees to taste a variety of gumbos prepared by competing teams, most of whom are from local breweries and distilleries.
Competitors include Eureka Heights, Saint Arnold, Buffalo Bayou Brewery, Martin House Brewery, Austin Eastciders, Karbach, Illegal Mezcal, Boulevard Brewery, Texas Leaguer Brewery and more. The teams will compete for trophies and cash prizes for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place plus categories such as People's Choice, Most Hype Team and Best Decorated Tent.
The event runs from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. and will feature music from DJ Dayta and Heights Funk Collective. General Admission is $25 and GA with a t-shirt is $40. Tickets can be purchased at eventbrite
All Week Long
Getting eggy with Local Foods and Vital Farms.
Photo by Vital Farms
For all the eggheads out there, Local Foods
is partnering with Vital Farms for a promotion that runs January 25 through January 31. Guests who purchase a Truffled Egg Sandwich at any of Local Foods' five locations will receive a coupon for a free carton of Vital Farms Pasture-Raised Eggs. Vital Farms is a Certified B Corporation that offers a range of ethically produced foods like pasture-raised eggs and butter.
The coupon can be used at any grocery store where Vital Farms eggs are sold including most Whole Foods, Kroger, H-E-B and Walmart locations. We suggest phoning the store ahead of time to save disappointment, just in case.
Local Foods has Houston locations in Rice Village, Local Foods Market, Upper Kirby District, Tanglewood and The Heights.