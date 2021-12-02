Upcoming Houston Events: Finca Tres Robles Farm Dinner, Christmas at Feges BBQ

Though Hay Merchant, 1100 Westheimer, will close its doors for good in January 2022, the craft beer hangout from Underbelly Hospitality is still tapping a new cask beer to ring out the old year. The brew, Lone Pint Undead Head Ed, is a ghost chile robust porter with a rich head, a strong malt flavor with the subtle bite of chile and a dark chocolate color. It is available at Hay Merchant only and not for long.
UB Preserv, 1609 Westheimer, is a slab of pork belly glazed and roasted with savory caramel and enhanced by the traditional Filipino garlic, chile and vinegar condiment Sawsawan. It's garnished with tatsoi (an Asian brassica green), French breakfast radishes and icicle radishes from local producer Farm and Forage. UB Preserv is slated to close December 23 to make way for the new concept, Everlong, which is expected to open in January 2022.
Finca Tres Robles, 257 Greenwood, is celebrating its transition from a small farming business to a 501(c)(3) with several events this month. The urban farm in the East End was founded by brothers Tommy, Daniel and Mark Garcia-Prats on an empty lot over seven years ago. Its umbrella organization, Small Places, will help to revamp the farm, which will suspend operations at the end of 2021 to prepare for its transition. Its partnership with Harris County Precinct 2 and Harris County Engineering Department has led to a search for a long-term home for Finca Tres Robles that will keep it in the East End community.
The farm will celebrate its progress with the community by hosting its "Tres Noches con Tres Robles". The three nights will have different events beginning with its Farm Potluck December 9 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The potluck admission is free but guests must register online and bring a dish to share with fellow farm supporters. The second event, Tacos and Beer, will happen Friday, December 10 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. and the cost is $45. It will feature tacos from Tacos El Nene, owned by chefs Sonia and Adrian Hernandez. There will also be beer provided by Equal Parts Brewing.
Finca Tres Robles will end the three night celebration with its Farm Dinner December 12 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. It will be a five-course dinner from Houston chef and restaurateur, David Cordua, who will create a meal influenced by his own culinary style while highlighting some of the farm's seasonal produce. The dinner will also have beer from Equal Parts Brewing and is $95. Registration can be made online at its website.
Raising Cane's is celebrating the recent poll from Technomic that found its popular Cane's Sauce to be the number one sauce or condiment that consumers found most craveable by giving away free Cane's Sauce. All Caniac Club Members will get one Cane's Sauce loaded to their cards each Wednesday for a total of five through December 31. The sauce deal must be redeemed by the end of the year.
For those who have ever been intrigued by the idea of dining completely in the dark, Mastrantos, 927 Studewood, is offering the opportunity to Houston diners, in collaboration with Dining in the Dark. It's a 90-minute sensory experience where attendees will use senses other than sight to enjoy a culinary adventure, blindfolded. Guests can choose the option of a vegan, pescatarian or meat-based menu.
The event will be held December 7 and December 21 with two seatings, 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., for each day. Tickets for December 7 are almost sold out so its' best to act quickly. Tickets are $80 per person for a surprise three-course meal and do not include drinks or gratuity.
Etoile Cuisine et Bar, 1101-11 Uptown Park Boulevard is celebrating National Bouillabaisse Day, December 14 with an off-menu special from executive chef and owner, Philippe Verpiand. The bouillabaisse will be available for both lunch ($28) and dinner $38). The fish stew originated with the fishermen of Marseilles, France who used whatever leftover seafood they caught to make a rich, hearty soup. While the French will debate heatedly what fish and seafood go in a traditional Provencal bouillabaisse, Chef Verpiand's version will be full of shrimp, fresh-caught snapper, John Dory (that's a fish, y'all), mussels, scallops and a saffron emulsion.
We're not quite sure why there is a National Bouillabaisse Day in the United States. but we are all in for a hot bowl of seafood goodness in the middle of December.
Feges BBQ, 8217 Long Point, will host its first annual Christmas celebration December 18 at its recently opened Spring Branch location. Inspired by the movie Elf, which the restaurant will be screening at 5:30 p.m. that day, there will be holiday drink and menu specials plus photos with Santa from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Guests should bring their wishlists, smiles and cameras for a visit with the Big Elf himself.
In addition to the celebration, guests can bring wrapped, new toys, with labels that provide information about the toys including age group: 0 to 24 months, 2 years to 4 years, 5 years to 10 years. Labels should also state boy, girl or unisex on them. The donated items will go to the St. Mark Lutheran Christmas Toy Drive.
Guests can also pick up gift items such as The Tres Amigos ($25) which includes three dry rubs for pork, beef and poultry or the Sauce Trio ($25) in which guests can choose three sauces from Feges' offerings including Sweet BBQ, TX Gold, Alabama White, Mop Sauce and Hot Red BBQ. The restaurant has packages with brisket, ribs, smoked chicken and pulled pork for sale, too. Items can be ordered ahead for pick-up at the store and shipping is available as well.
Feges BBQ is also offering Christmas To Go at both the Greenway Plaza location and in Spring Branch. Orders must be made and paid by December 17 for designated pick up dates from December 22 through December 24.
Arnoldo Richards' Picos, 3601 Kirby, has launched its annual Tamale Stand, located in the restaurant's front parking lot. Here customers can pick up its famous tamales, fresh salsas and moles. There is a variety of tamales from various regions of Mexico. The Tamales Oaxaquenos ($21 per dozen) are filled with a choice of pork, chicken, vegetables, shrimp or turkey wrapped in banana leaf. The corn husk-wrapped Tamales Nortenos offer fillings like pork, chicken, beef, cheese, black beans, raisins, pineapple or coconut for $42 per dozen. Half dozen orders are available for both as well.
Picos has also created two dessert flavors including the Chocolate Tamal and the Tamal de Elote, a sweet cinnamon-spiced corn tamale. Both are gluten-free and join the sweets roster at Picos along with Mexican Cookies, Pralines and its collaboration coffee, Katz Picos Blend. Customers may also pick up pre-batched cocktails to go. The Tamale Stand runs through January 8.
Tacodeli, 1902 Washington, has Spiked Horchata for dine-in or to-go through December 23. The horchata is made in-house and is spiked with Bacardi rum, a little nutmeg and garnished with a cinnamon stick. For to-go, it is $16 for a 16-ounce container or $60 for a half gallon. It also has its Pozole, made with organic pork shoulder and giant white hominy in a red chile broth for $5.50. Both seasonal specials are for a limited time only.