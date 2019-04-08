This Week in Food Events: National Empanada Day, Karbach Crawfish Fest

Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

Monday, April 8

Celebrate National Empanada Day

Killen's TMX, 9330 Broadway, will feature two empanadas for the day. Carnivores will enjoy the adobo short rib empanada with barbacoa short rib, oaxaca cheese, romaine lettuce and tomatillo salsa. There's also the creamed corn empanadas with roasted corn, cotija, and Valentina aioli.

Molina's Cantina, 7901 Westheimer and 3801 Bellaire Boulevard, is also featuring a special black bean empanada with frijoles negros, Chihuahua cheese,cilantro and roasted corn served with a jalapeno dipping sauce.

The Marini family creates delicious Argentinian empanadas. Photo by Carlos Brandon

Some other great places to get authentic Argentinian empanadas around Houston:

The Original Marini's Empanada House, 10001 Westheimer

The Empanada Comapny, 2925 W. T.C. Jester and 15754 FM 529

Empanadas Factory, 3833 Southwest Freeway

Tuesday, April 9

17th Annual Houston Press Menu of Menus Extravaganza

Houston Press Menu of Menus Extravaganza 2019 is almost here and tickets are going fast. There will be more than 35 Houston area restaurants dishing out free food samples and the best part is, it's unlimited. You can visit every restaurant and go back for more. And to add to the foodie fun, there will also be cocktail, wine and beer samples, plus smoothies, juices and coffee drinks.

You can check out the Facebook page for a list of participating businesses. Ambriza, the winner of the People's Choice for Best Restaurant at the 2018 Menu of Menus, will be there as will old favorites like Boheme, Frenchy's and Bundt Cake-a-holic. Some new restaurants will make a first appearance such as The Rustic, BCK and Snooze: An A.M. Eatery.

The don't miss event will he held at Silver Street Studios, 2000 Edwards, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. General Admission includes entry, unlimited samples and live entertainment. VIP admission includes unlimited samples and entry an hour early at 6 p.m., plus complimentary valet before 6:30 p.m.

The event is strictly 21 and over. Valid I.D. must be presented for entry.

General Admission $59

VIP Admission $89

Wednesday, April 10

Brennan's Courtyard Social: Crawfish II

Brennan's of Houston, 3300 Smith, is holding a Courtyard Social from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., featuring Chef Joe Cervantez's Creole Crawfish Boil. The cost is $25 per person, plus tax and gratuity. The event will be held outdoors with communal seating on a first come-first serve basis. In case of inclement weather, there will be accommodations made.

The ticket price includes the meal plus two featured drinks.

Two Wine Tastings at Sonoma Wine Bar Heights

Sonoma Wine Bar, 801 Studewood, will host a wine tasting with Suzanne Tate from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tate will be giving out samples of three of her wines and will be autographing purchased bottles. The event is a casual come and go affair, but please RSVP. The tasting is $10, but the fee is waived with a purchase of one bottle or more.

Andy Bartee will give a tasting, April 11, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., with new releases from Smith Story and Lord Sandwich. Bartee is the National Sales Manager for both wineries and will have samples of Smith Story's Reisling, Rose, Pinot Noir, and Cabernet Sauvignon. He will also have tastings of Lord Sandwich's Blanc and Red Blend. The $10 tasting fee will be waived with the purchase of a bottle.

To RSVP, call 713-864-9463.

Saturday, April 13

Brasserie 19 Champagne Brunch and the Men's Clay Court Championship Finals

Brasserie 19, 1962 W. Gray, is celebrating the tennis tournament with a champagne-fueled brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. It will also be operating its B19 shuttle to the tournament at River Oaks Country Club. Check out its website for more details.

Brews and BBQ in Conroe

Camp Strake is the setting for Brews and BBQ at the Deer Lake Pavilion, 715 Camp Strake Road in Conroe. The event begins at noon and ends at 5 p.m. The BBQ lunch is a reasonable $10 and the proceeds go to Henry's Horse and Human Sanctuary which is also located at Camp Strake. The Joe Bailey Band will be performing and alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase.

The fundraiser is family-friendly with inflatables and pony rides. There will also be a mechanical bull for more adventuresome folks.Tickets can be purchased at Eventbrite.

Shipley Do-Nuts Dash at 8th Wonder

Shipley Do-Nuts and 8th Wonder Brewery present a 2-ish mile walk/run to raise money for Kids' Meals, the nation's only free, home delivery meal program for pre-school aged children living in poverty. Participants will begin the dash at BBVA Compass Stadium and run through donut-themed obstacles along the way to 8th Wonder Brewery, 2202 Dallas. There, the run ends and the fun begins with the Dash Bash. Free donuts and Borden milk will be given to younger runners while free donuts and a complimentary brew will be made available to adults over 21.

Tickets can be purchased at Eventbrite.

5 to 12 years $20

13 and up $30

Under 4 FREE

EXPAND Make new friends and try new beer at Karbach's Crawfish Fest. Photo by Karla Lozano

Sunday, April 14

Karbach Crawfish Fest

Karbach Brewing Co., 2032 Karbach Street, is holding a crawfish boil, in conjuncton with RTIC Outdoors, to raise funds for the Robert Garner Firefighter Foundation. The charity provides scholarships for firefighter training in honor of Robert Garner, one of four firefighters who perished in the motel fire in 2013, which became the deadliest day in the history of the Houston Fire Department.

The festival begins at noon. There will be live music from G.Love and Special Sauce, Bayou City Brass Band, Boomtown Brass and Chubby Carrier and the Bayou Swamp Band.

Early Bird General Admission $15

General Admission $25

VIP Admission $100, includes 3 lbs. of crawfish, 3 beers, access to VIP deck and pub with air conditioning and private bathrooms, plus RTIC bag with shirt and koozie.

Tickets are available at prekindle.com

Each Sunday in April

Cinematic Sundays at BCK

BCK, 933 Studewood, is showing a featured film every Sunday in April for its Cinematic Sundays. The movies will be shown on the 100 inch projector indoors. Beside its full dinner menu, the restaurant will offer $1 popcorn, $6 non-alcoholic shakes and $10 adult boozy milkshakes. The popcorn comes free with the purchase of a milkshake.

Here's the list of films each Sunday:

April 14 Teen Wolf

April 21 The Great Outdoors

April 28 Sixteen Candles