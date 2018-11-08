Houston Eateries Offering Free Meals and Specials This Veterans Day

These Houston restaurants and sweet shops will be honoring the U.S. military this Veterans Day (Sunday, November 11), offering freebies and specials to veterans and active-duty members:

Ambrosia, 2003 Lexington

Ambrosia is offering a free menu item from its "raw & rare" offerings (salmon crudo, gulf catch tiradito tostada, ribeye tataki or ginger miso wedge salad) with purchase to veterans with military card.

Bernie’s Burger Bus, 2200 Yale, 5407 Bellaire, 2643 Commercial Center

On Veterans Day, veterans will receive a complimentary milkshake with purchase. The offer is valid for U.S. military veterans who show their military ID. Limit one per customer.

Dish Society, 5740 San Felipe, 23501 Cinco Ranch, 12525 Memorial

To honor those who serve and have served in our nation’s military, the local farm-to-table chain Dish Society always provides 20 percent off food purchased by and for our military veterans and active members on Veteran’s Day. Please show military ID to receive discount. The promotion is available at all three locations at San Felipe, Memorial and in Katy.

Freebirds World Burrito, multiple locations

Freebirds will be offering a BOGO free special to all guests with a valid military I.D. in honor of Veterans Day. The promotion includes buying one full entrée and getting the second free.

Hopdoddy Burger Bar, 4444 Westheimer, 5510 Morningside, 142 Vintage Park

Hopdoddy will give back to the brave men and women that represent our country’s armed forces this Veterans Day. On November 11, every Hopdoddy location will give 50-percent off to all parties joined by a veteran, active or inactive member of the armed forces.

Hooters, multiple locations

With the purchase of any beverage at more than 300 participating Hooters restaurants nationwide, military veterans who present a military ID or proof of service will receive one free entrée from the Hooters Special Veterans Day Menu. The special menu features six of Hooters’ most popular entrées, including the ten-piece traditional, smoked and boneless wings, plus a burger, buffalo chicken salad and buffalo chicken sandwich (dine-in only).

HS Green, 5092 Richmond

HS Green is serving free entrees to Veteran's on Monday, November 12. The offer is valid for one entree for every veteran with a government id.

McDonald's, multiple locations

Participating McDonald’s restaurants in the Greater Houston Area will honor military servicemen and servicewomen with a free Extra Value Meal this Veterans Day (the offer is valid both Sunday, November 11 and Monday, November 12). Veterans and current members of the military are invited to enjoy their free meal by visiting participating restaurants and showing their Military ID.

EXPAND Vets and active duty military can get a free sweet treat at Ooh La La Dessert Boutique. Photo by Kimberly Park

Ooh La La Dessert Boutique, 23920 Westheimer, 20155 Park Row, 770 West Sam Houston Parkway North

Ooh La La bakeries will offer a complimentary single-serving dessert of his or her choosing to any veteran or active member who visits one of the bakeries with military ID this Saturday. Offer available at all locations.

Peli Peli, 5085 Westheimer, 110 Vintage Park, 23501 Cinco Ranch

Peli Peli will be offering a "Buy One Entree, Get One Entree Free" promo for Veterans (active and non-active) this Sunday, November 11 and Monday, November 12. Limit one per table.

Pluckers Wing Bar, 1400 Shepherd, 10407 Katy

Pluckers Wing Bar will be celebrating Veterans Day at all locations (except Killeen) from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Veterans and active duty military who bring in a valid military ID can enjoy a free meal that includes a complimentary entree, side, and non-alcoholic beverage (up to $15) when dining at the restaurant.

Shake Shack, 5015 Westheimer, 6205 Kirby

The burger shack will be treating all veterans and active duty military with a free scoop of Shake Shack Custard (in-shack only) at all locations excluding stadiums, ballparks, and airports.