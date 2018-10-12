Root, Root, Root for the Home Team with these Game Day Astros Specials

From all-day happy hours and game day screenings to Astros-themed sweets and sandwiches, check out these Houston Astros food and drink specials around town:

Ambrosia

2003 Lexington

Altuve fans with a love of Southeast Asian flavors can head to Ambrosia on game days, when the restaurant will be offering happy hour specials all night during Saturday and Sunday games. The specials are available both at the bar and on the garden patio, where a special screen will be set up. Said happy hour includes shared plates like, Karaage a L’Orange, Popodoms + Raita, Tom Yum Shishitos and Wasabi Shui Mai, plus a selection of $7 glasses of wine and $8 craft cocktails.

Aqui

520 Westheimer

Lechon and fried chicken will be on happy hour ALL DAY when the Astros play at this Montrose stunner. That means $5 for fried chicken and $12 for succulent and crunchy pork belly, and don't forget to add a Crush City cocktail while you watch the game.

Brennan’s of Houston

3300 Smith

On Saturday, October 13—game one of the American League Championship Series—Brennan’s will offer a one-day-only, Astros-themed 7-7-7 Menu in its Courtyard Bar from 2 to 9 p.m. The $7 menu includes items such as the 44 Farm’s Chili Hot Dog, Blackened Beef Nachos, Duck Fat Chili Cheese Fries, Crab Boiled Fried Chicken Wings and “Orange Crush City” cocktails. First pitch is at 7:09 p.m. Any additional game day viewing parties will be posted on Facebook and Instagram.

Dish Society

5740 San Felipe, 23501 Cinco Ranch, 12525 Memorial

All Dish Society restaurant locations are offering a special combo deal during all Astros games: Get one order of the signature Slow Dough Bread Co. soft pretzels sticks and smoked good queso and a pint of Texas craft beer for $10. Beer options include Karbach Weise Versa, Buffalo Bayou 1836 and Southern Star Bombshell Blonde.

Kenny & Ziggy’s

2327 Post Oak, 5172 Buffalo Speedway

Kenny & Ziggy’s has brought back its World Series-winning Houston Astros Homerun Sandwich ($21.95, available at both locations until the last game is won). Working its way around all bases, the sandwich has Kosher salami as “first base,” pastrami as “second,” corned beef as “third,” and house-roasted turkey breast as “home,” with layers of rye, coleslaw, and Russian dressing in between each base and a topping of provolone cheese and red sweet peppers for good measure.

Molina’s Cantina

3801 Bellaire, 7901 Westheimer

Baseball fans can meet up at Molina’s Cantina locations to watch the Astros on the bar flat screens and enjoy $6 Molina's Margaritas during the Astros games. Made with 100-percent agave tequila, triple sec and fresh lime juice, the drinks are served frozen or on the rocks. Hit a homer by tacking on Chicken Taquitos and Nancy Ames Nachos.

EXPAND Knock your game day party out of the park with Astros-themed goodies from Ooh La La. Photo by Kimberly Park

Ooh La La

23920 Westheimer, 20155 Park Row, 770 West Sam Houston Parkway North

The bakeries are celebrating with Astros-themed goodies, available in the bakery cases on every game day. Choose from Astros Funfetti Cupcakes, Astros Shortbread Cookies and Astros Cupcake Truffles, in addition your everyday awesome pics of cookies, dessert bars, cakes, pies and more.

Saint Arnold Brewery

2000 Lyons

Hit the new beer garden at Saint Arnold brewery, which will be showing each and every Astros postseason game on its 16-foot-wide Saint Arnold Super Screen.

Tobiuo

23501 Cinco Ranch

Show your pride on game days by wearing Astros gear and get 10-percent off your bill at this Katy sushi spot and Japanese restaurant. The space rocks a flat screen over the bar so you can keep tabs on the score while you dine.