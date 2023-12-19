Houston Restaurants are Toasting 2024 with New Year's Day Brunch

Whether you partied well past midnight or got some much needed shuteye, these Houston restaurants are ready to help you kick off 2024 with a tasty post-NYE brunch. From black-eyed peas for good luck to gut-busting hangover plates and boozy hair-of-the-dog classics, here’s where to get your brunch in Houston on New Year’s Day, Monday, January 1.
Backstreet Cafe, 1103 South Shepherd
Enjoy the regular a la carte brunch menu with complimentary black-eyed peas for good luck from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Bloom & Bee, 1600 West Loop South
Guests are invited to welcome 2024 with live entertainment and brunch from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.. Brunch includes a selection from the specialty beverage cart and a buffet selection of seasonal specialties. Cost is $88 for adults, tax and gratuity not included.
Caracol, 2200 Post Oak
Caracol will offer its a la carte brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Citizens of Montrose, 907 Westheimer
All day brunch is the move at Citizens of Montrose, which is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. with hearty Australian breakfast plates, boozy cocktails and all the caffeine needed to get you through your day.
Daily Gather, 800 Sorella
The CityCentre eatery will offer New Year’s Day brunch from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Essential eats include Pastry Board, Smoked Salmon Board, Ultimate Brunch Board, Cheesy Bacon Benedict and Biscuits & Gravy.
Dish Society, multiple locations
The all-day café rocks a daily brunch with locally sourced standbys like Chicken & Biscuits, Brisket N’ Eggs, Nutella French Toast and Shrimp & Grits.
EZ’s Liquor Lounge, 3302 White Oak
EZ’s is celebrating New Year’s Day with a special fried chicken and champagne brunch starting at 11 a.m.
FM Kitchen and Bar, 1112 Shepherd
Brunch features include house bloody Marys, mimosas by the bottle, hangover iced coffees and eats from breakfast tacos and fried chicken biscuits to bananas foster French toast.
Hamsa, 5555 Morningside
The popular Israeli restaurant will be serving brunch on New Year’s Day with special takes on black eyed peas and cabbage. Reservations can be made via Resy.
Hugo's, 1600 Westheimer
Hugo’s El Buffet que Te Vuelve a la Vida (Return to life Brunch) is served from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for $45 per person and $15 per child plus beverages, tax and gratuity.
Hungry’s, 2356 Rice, 14714 Memorial
Enjoy a special New Year’s Day Brunch where kids eat free with the purchase of an adult entree, plus the debut of the new short stack of buttermilk pancakes topped with whipped butter, berries and maple syrup.
La Colombe d’Or, 3410 Montrose
Guests can keep the New Year’s festivities rolling with a special Dixieland Jazz Band Brunch January 1 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Expect specialty food presentations, live music and a Bloody Mary and mimosa bar.
Liberty Kitchen Oysterette, 4224 San Felipe, 963 Bunker Hill
Both locations will be open for brunch on New Year’s Day from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Ojo de Agua, 4444 Westheimer
Ojo de Agua will host a boozy brunch from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. complete with a live DJ and a complimentary glass of sparkling bubbles. Guests can order their favorites such as the decadent Açaí Bowl ($15 for one scoop/$22 for two scoops) filled with fresh and exotic fruits, granola, shredded coconut and organic honey or Chilaquiles served with red or green sauce and your choice of either eggs, chicken, cochinita or ribeye steak. Call 281-974-2400 for reservations.
Rainbow Lodge, 2011 Ella
Rainbow Lodge will be serving its famous Southern-style brunch menu from 10:30 am to 3 pm., featuring black-eyed peas for good luck.
State Fare Kitchen & Bar, 947 Gessner, 15930 City Walk, 1900 Hughes Landing
All locations will be serving brunch New Year’s Day.
Sixty Vines, 2540 University, 9595 Six Pines
Enjoy a Wine Country Brunch for New Year’s Day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
URBE, 1101 Uptown Park
Enjoy an la carte brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Whiskey Cake Kitchen & Bar, multiple locations
Toast to new beginnings with brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Xochi, 1777 Walker
Xochi will serve an la carte brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.